Actor Ugezu J. Ugezu has told the story of a Nigerian man searching for greener pastures via his official social media page.

Ugezu is known to share his opinions about social issues and never holds back his thoughts for anything. This time, he went online to tell his fans about the tale of a Nigerian doctor who wanted to relocate abroad.

In a bid to meet financial demands, the doctor packed up and sold his hospital here in Nigeria. Unfortunately, he got to the United States only to end up as a butcher in a meat shop and hides from his fellow Nigerians to avoid being spotted.

Ultimately, he advised Nigerians to be guided in their ways.

Ugezu wrote:

"In the name of JAPA, a practicing medical doctor in Nigeria sold his clinic and relocated to the US. Finally, he is now in a US city. Guess what? He now works as ar butcher in a meat shop, hiding from Nigerians to avoid being noticed...FOR HOW LONG? A lot of things are not really the way they appear. BE GUIDED."

See the post below:

Fans react to Nigerian man's predicament

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by social media users below:

@gabrieljerry3644 said:

"The question is how much is he making in Nigeria as a doctor? And how much is he making as a butcher in us??"

@iamlyzob said:

"Ayaka, as soon as he passes his medical board exams, he'll be alright. For now, he gotta feed family."

@henryumeadi said:

"Baba it is his life and his choice. His kids will have a better life. He may have been kidnapped or killed if he was here. Let us learn to allow ppl live there lives and Make their own decisions. Japa has also favored many."

@ikenna_donald_ekwuibe said:

"He can be getting twice of what he was getting in Nigeria as medical doctor . Las las na the money wey matter."

@sola_jewel said:

"That is not uncommon sir. Being a doctor in Nigeria doesn't transfer automatically to be a doctor in USA."

@black__choco77 said:

"This why you remain my favorite actor and it a fact if I had known I wouldn’t have even left Naija a lot of anxiety and depression."

@magamudi said:

"Lol. Give him 5 years and compare notes."

@ammy_madudonu said:

"Some decisions are made for the sake of our children. We all started from somewhere! Peace 🙌."

@official_micky_minash1 said:

"Sometimes is not About Japa but is about Peace of mind ,No matter how much he earns there doesn't matter what matters is,Is He Happy? Nigeria can Frustrate you."

