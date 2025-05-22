A Nigerian couple shared how their story changed after their relocation to the UK two years ago

They showed the difference in their lifestyle as they moved from using public transport to driving a car.

The wife expressed gratitude and confirmed that the UK was better in some ways, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian couple in the United Kingdom shared how their life changed after two years of relocating to the country.

In a TikTok video, they showed when they were on public transport in the United Kingdom.

The video by @theegbelesfamily showed when the man was eating during a ride on a public transport.

That section of the video was captioned:

“Two years ago, when we just got into the UK.”

In the latter part of the video, the man was seen driving his car while his wife filmed him happily.

The caption read:

“It can only be God. Thank you Lord.”

In the comments, the wife stated that the United Kingdom was still better than Nigeria in some ways.

Her words:

“This place is still better in some ways.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail couple’s new car in UK

The video went viral on TikTok, garnering over 17,000 views as of the time of this report.

Some congratulated the couple while others shared what they observed about the viral video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Michelle said:

"I like as una talk true, no be the ones wey go dey talk say Nigeria better pass, make God bring them come back make another person go. Congratulations sis."

Triple A said:

"It was Burger and Chips that nearly finished my life. No time to cook and Lectures and shift just occupied my time."

@lifeofme076 said:

"God is good. You deserve everything you enjoying now."

@Ada_Ufuma said:

"That what I tell people you will be tested in your first few years but trust me it’s not going to remain same."

@Gust said:

"Change of Phone and bought a car."

@Mr BRUCELEBANA said:

"You want to show us what. Africans will never change."

