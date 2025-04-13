A Nigerian woman who got married at 33 shared why ladies below 25 should not rush into marriage

She shared her experience about what she did in her 20s before going into marriage, and what she had learnt

Those who came across her post gave their opinions after she revealed what happened to her mother, who married at 19

A Nigerian woman, Nkechi Bianze, shared why ladies below 25 should not rush into marriage.

She advised young ladies to build themselves instead, as she shared her personal experience.

Married woman advises ladies below 25 not to rush into marriage, explains why.

On her Facebook page, the mother of 2 shares what she achieved when she was in her 20s.

Part of her Facebook post read:

“Dear younger women, and I mean younger women 18-25 (even 25 and older), focus your energy on self-development. Do not be in a rush to get married. Men will tell you that ladies like us are jealous of you. But I can tell you that there is nothing for a person like me to be jealous of you for.”

Woman who married at 33 advises younger ladies

Nkechi shared how she got married at 33 and had her children at 34 and 36, stating that she’d be 37 soon.

Her words:

“I'm not trying to tell you to wait until 33 to get married. I'm saying you should build your life and find the right man before you get married.”

Sharing what she did in her 20s, she said:

“I spent my 20s acquiring three degrees from 2 different UK universities and a Canadian university. I built a career and built a little wealth. Made a few mistakes and corrected them. Thank God those mistakes didn't cost me much. Now, I'm here in my 30s living the life I dreamed of and aiming for better.”

Married woman advises ladies below 25 not to rush into marriage, explains why.

Her mother married at a young age

The woman stated that her mother married at a young age, and it worked for her, but that didn’t mean it would work for all.

Her words:

“My mom married at 19, right after secondary school. By 28, she already had her NCE, bachelor's degree and pregnant with her 4th child while doing her NYSC. My father, her husband adored her.

“Early marriage turned out well for her. But my mother never wanted any of her daughters to get married at 19 or before they achieve financial independence. Why? Because amongst all her peers who got married at 18, 19, 20 and 21, she was the only one who graduated, built a career and had a good marriage. Many of their husbands refused to develop their wives.”

Read her full Facebook post here.

Reactions trail woman’s advice to ladies

Ufuoma Ufuoma said:

"I support this message 1000%."

Malungo Judith said:

"I have learned and listened. This advice is definitely from the heart. Nkechi Bianze I appreciate you….."

Goodness Ugochi said:

"Thank you so much ma’am, advice picked!! God bless you."

Young divorced lady speaks on abusive marriages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who got divorced said she would not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages.

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her husband and why her advice was hers alone.

Those who came across the post had mixed reactions and shared their thoughts on the lady's remarks.

