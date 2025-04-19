A beautiful young woman has shared a video on TikTok recounting her experience while married to her ex-husband

In a video, she revealed how she used to look while still in the 'toxic' marriage and her transformation after leaving

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A woman has revealed the transformation she underwent after escaping a damaging marriage.

The woman shared a striking before-and-after comparison of how she used to look while married to her husband and after she quit the marriage.

Woman vows not to get into another relationship

In her post shared via her TikTok account @itsmanouuuuuu, she showed a difference in her appearance and demeanour before and after leaving her ex-husband.

According to her, the toxic relationship had taken a significant toll on her mental and physical health.

"When I say I want to get into another relationship but then I remember how the last one had me looking. One red flag and you're out buddy," she said.

Her video sparked a wave of solidarity and shared experiences among viewers on the platform.

Many social media users who came across the post shared their own stories of struggle in the face of similar challenges.

The comments section was filled with messages of support and gratitude for the woman's courage in leaving the marriage and sharing her story.

Reactions trail video of former married woman

Her story touched many on TikTok, especially those who had endured similar ordeals.

By bravely sharing her journey, she provided a voice for those who may still be struggling in silence.

@Taylor Williams said:

"It’s moon face. Happened to me too. High stress, high cortisol levels."

@freesia said:

"I won't gatekeep this anymore, from women to women, read a book called The Art Of Self-Love by Sabrina Windale. It changed my life."

@Fajetta Banks, PhD reacted:

"Who is he? Everyone and everything needs to stay away from him."

@Kailyn Marie said:

"Girl wthellyantè?! Baby what happened so I can make sure it don’t happen to me."

@Des said:

"Everyone from this trend need to drop these men names so we don’t become victims as well."

Mano said:

"Girl every time I’m dealing with someone that doesn’t aligned with my purpose I end up getting really sick. Taking accountability for not leaving after the first red flag."

@012 asked:

"What kind of love is this?"

@user8588613645372 said:

"I leave after red flag 2 and not 1 and the consequences are still dire. lesson learned. one Flag and I'm out no matter the color."

@Abiodun.OC said:

"You should sue everyone including me. My goodness, I am so sorry you went through all of this."

@Arcamagdalene said:

"Please reveal these men’s faces, we want to protect ourselves from becoming entangled in such karmas."

@Eze Bonano reacted:

"Please if you don’t hear from JESUS HIMSELF Run. The transformation is crazy. Stay blessed."

@Manyɛ́_Yo said:

"I will attend law school just so you can press charges and win! I'mma start building a case. hold on."

@Queenie added:

"Oddly I’ve only seen this happen to women in healthy relationships. Women dating toxic men are never able to let themselves go like this."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares experience after leaving abusive marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady announced that she had left her abusive marriage, as she shared her sad experience.

She narrated what she faced at the hands of her husband and how she planned to finalise the separation process.

