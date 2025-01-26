Pastor Idowu Iluyomade announced the acquisition of a permanent site for his new ministry, The Family Fellowship, at Eko Atlantic

During his sermon on “Giving,” he emphasized the biblical principles of tithing, offering, and generosity, urging Christians to be mindful of their giving

Two members of the church donated ₦4 million to Bethesda Home & School for the Blind, showcasing the spirit of generosity Pastor Iluyomade advocated

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the former pastor of the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has revealed that his newly established ministry, The Family Fellowship, has secured a permanent site at Eko Atlantic.

The announcement was made during the church’s second service, held at the Civic Centre. Pastor Iluyomade expressed deep gratitude to the church member who donated the land, acknowledging the generous contribution as a symbol of the church’s commitment to growth and community impact.

Iluyomade was suspended as an RCCG pastor before he proceeded to open his ministry.

Source: Twitter

Pastor appreciated generous followers

In his sermon titled “Giving,” Pastor Iluyomade took the opportunity to encourage believers to embrace the principle of giving, both to support the work of God and to assist those in need.

He emphasized the transformative power of giving, urging Christians to recognize it as a sacrificial act that leads to God’s blessings.

The pastor remarked:

“As believers, you have to be very careful because there are all kinds of doctrines flying around today. I want us to reason together because there have been many teachings concerning giving. If you are not careful, you will miss it in this area, and that is the gospel truth.”

He further explained the importance of understanding biblical principles on offerings and tithes, pointing out that incorrect teachings could lead believers astray.

One of the key points in Pastor Iluyomade’s sermon was the biblical foundation of tithing.

He emphasized:

“Your giving begins with your offering. Tithe belongs to God—10 percent of your income belongs to Him. And God knows mathematics. Many people avoid reading Malachi 3, where God complains about people robbing Him in tithes and offerings.”

Pastor urges tithing among congregants

The pastor urged his congregation to reflect on the significance of the 10 percent tithe, stressing that it is not a heavy burden but rather a way to bless the remaining part of their finances.

“We need to repent. If God calls us robbers, we should ask ourselves: will any robber enter heaven? And how much is this 10 percent that God is asking for? If I were God, maybe I would ask for more, but He only asks for 10 percent to bless the remaining. Let’s reflect on that,” he said.

Pastor Iluyomade further reminded the worshippers not to adopt a lax attitude toward tithing, while also highlighting the importance of helping the less fortunate. He noted that ministry operations require funding and that Christians should give in proportion to their prosperity.

“Ministry costs money—that’s why God said we should bring tithes so the needs of His house are met. Concerning offerings, God said everyone should give according to how He has blessed them. Naturally, the rich should give more than those with less. We must give in proportion to our prosperity,” he said.

Pastor Iluyomade Starts New Church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the suspended senior pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, had opened his own church in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng