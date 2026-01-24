A Nigerian lady has shared how a Point of Sale operator unfortunately lost a whopping amount of N40k

According to her, the lady had encountered a dubious customer who claimed to be in a hurry while harbouring evil intention

The heartbreaking story quickly went viral on X with netizens sharing their similar experiences in the comments section

A heartbreaking incident left a Point of Sale operator in Nigeria counting her losses after a dubious customer swindled her of a huge amount of money.

The unfortunate event sparked lots of reactions on social media, with many sharing their own experiences of falling victim to similar scams.

POS lady reportedly scammed by customer of N40k. Photo credit: @Julius_Chinwe/X.

Source: Twitter

POS lady scammed of N40k

The victim, whose story was shared by @Julius_Chinwe on X, had encountered a man who claimed to be in a hurry to withdraw N40,000.

It was gathered that the suspect provided the necessary details, and the operator handed him the device to enter his PIN.

Unknown to her, the man subsequently tampered with the transaction, altering the withdrawal amount to N4,000.

The operator, unaware of the manipulation, handed over the cash, only to receive an alert confirming the reduced amount.

By the time she realized what had happened, the suspect had made a fast exit on his bike.

POS lady loses a whopping sum of N40k. Photo credit: @Julius_Chinwe/X.

Source: Twitter

The post read:

"A POS lady just lost 40k now. The guy came to withdraw 40k that he's in a hurry, after she put in the details she gave him the machine to enter his pin, bros deleted a zero and transacted for 4k, when the successful message came up she counted his 40k and gave him. The guy left with bike immediately then alert came in and it was 4k instead of 40k."

Reactions as POS operator gets scammed

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

David said:

"That's sad, but she was naive. She should confirm transfers before giving out cash, especially to a stanger and it's large sum."

Umenta said:

“I am in a hurry” is one of the major signs of scam from customers in POS business because they won’t wait for you to receive alerts & check everything in peace."

Daddy Kay said:

"So some people will wake up in the morning and all they have in mind is how to defraud a fellow man. Omoooooo!Some people no dey fear God o."

Chalce added:

"These set of people are always on bike,ave encounterd many but am not quick to release cash till I confirm your alert,and I set my buttons so it makes sound.i know how many sound for pin if it pass I will cross check if you reduce I will give you what you press minus my own."

POS lady nearly scammed by customers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who is a POS agent in Enugu state said she almost lost her money to scammers who came to patronise her.

The lady said two young men came to patronise her and they ended up withdrawing N70,000 with a service charge of N2000.

Source: Legit.ng