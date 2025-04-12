The founder and lead pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, has said that he changes his phone number every two years

The preacher disclosed this during a sermon and narrated why he decided to change his line biennially

Pastor Emmanuel's account and reason for his action have stirred mixed reactions on social media

Nigerian preacher, Pastor Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, founder of Celebration Church International, has disclosed that he changes his phone number every two years.

Pastor Emmanuel told his congregants about his number-changing decision during a sermon.

Nigerian pastor Iren Emmanuel says he changes his phone number every two years. Photo Credit: @pst_iren

Source: Instagram

An excerpt from the said sermon was shared on TikTok by @williamztv.

Why Pastor Emmanuel Iren changes phone number

Pastor Emmanuel said people try to commonise "what God is doing in my life now" because they knew him in the past, and this informed his decision to change his phone number every two years.

He gave two instances of people who called him on the phone without having any serious reasons for doing so. The first example he cited went thus:

"Some people try to reach out to me, and in trying to reach out to me, they try to commonise what God is doing in my life now because they knew me those days.

"Someone called me from Ikotun Ekpe (laughs). True life story. Just randomly o...Called me. That's how I've started changing my number every two years because of things like that.

"How are you? Fine. How's everything? Fine. Can I help you? He said no. "I just called so my friends will know I know you".

"I said, 'Wow!' Nice one (laughs). Don't trivialise relationships..."

The preacher cited another example which he said breaks his heart. The pastor's decision to change his line biennially was met with mixed feelings online as people commented on the video.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren's account sparks reactions

Chinedu Chukwu said:

"But it shows the person is actually proud of you for what you are doing and becoming MoG."

GT said:

"On this, I differ o. You lumped too many things together here, Pastor. There is nothing wrong with people reaching out to you for knowing u before now. You will relate to them based on their levels."

Virgo 🇺🇲🇿🇦 said:

"Their mouths will put them in trouble because he called you? really?"

oyenekanadebisi said:

"What have you become bro? If Jesus had acted that way nobody will have access to him. This is a story for the Gods."

ID Noble said:

"But I dont think that's bad in anyway though."

Glorhee🤎✨ said:

"Funny how I was under this ministration 🥹 I'll never recover from the experience 😭🔥."

midala EI said:

"So disrespectful. Such behaviour should not be tolerated. And the same people will say it's arrogance."

Jesam.J.samuels said:

"So funny how men of God feels they are super males over the other."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi had blasted Daddy Freeze for criticising Pastor Emmanuel Iren.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren launches free school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Emmanuel Iren had launched a free school in the country.

The cleric announced it on X (formerly Twitter) quite to the admiration of internet users. He posted pictures of the school and revealed that it is located in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

Pastor Iren's church has branches in Lagos (Mainland and Island), Abuja, Port Harcourt, Canada, Ibadan, Ile-Ife and the United Kingdom.

