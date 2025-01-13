Apostle Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, the founder and lead pastor of Celebration Church International, has announced he is building a free school in Nigeria

The cleric excitedly shared pictures of one of the school's classrooms and mentioned where it is located

Many people hailed Apostle Iren's free school announcement, while others shaded those who always criticise clerics

The founder of Celebration Church International, Apostle Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his free school is taking shape.

The songwriter posted pictures of the school and revealed that it is located in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

Apostle Iren is set to launch a free school. Photo Credit: @pst_iren, Spiritual Revealing

Source: Twitter

Apostle Iren's tweet read:

"Our first free School is taking shape.

"This one is in Ibadan and will commence soon."

The cleric's tweet blew up and earned him the admiration of many internet users.

Apostle Iren's church has branches in Lagos (Mainland and Island), Abuja, Port Harcourt, Canada, Ibadan, Ile-Ife and the United Kingdom.

See his tweet below:

Apostle Iren's announcement met with commendations

@Diva_Darlin said:

"Kudos 🎉👏👏.

"This is what y'all Pastors should be doing.

"Not attacking Peter Obi and buying living lavishly.

"If you're doing like this, I can be paying my tithe to God through your church even when I'm not a member of your church.

"Kudos to you🎉👏👏."

@DOgbijo said:

"He built a free school just like the OPM man did.

"God bless you Emmanuel Iren.

"May God not let the confused heads in Lagos near this one. I hope Ibadan does not have a Sanwo, the destroyer."

@bossladycookist said:

"I’ll like to take them cooking classes or help with setting up a cooking club."

@Ifydime_Editor said:

"This is absolutely beautiful. The students learning here would definitely enjoy learning with this sort of space."

@laoluojed said:

"Great news. Though alot of people don't really value "free" things. The zeal/commitment is different when you know that you're paying something (no matter how small) for it.

"Good work!"

@AimThaMachine said:

"This is a huge project that'll impact lives and outlive you. I pray this project and the program is successful and all forms of corruption that'll raise it's ugly head do not see the light of day. IJN, Amen!"

@joe_unofficial said:

"Iren is not trending. CCI is not trending. Pastor is not trending. Church is not trending. Nobody wants to talk about this one.

"But let one pastor make small mistake, una no go let person rest with how you don't go to church because Christians are not from Christ."

@FolarinStephen2 said:

"God bless you man of God. These are the landmarks we want to celebrate in the kingdom And jot unnecessary bragging that doesn't glorify God and win souls. Thank you brother."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Iren's response to Peter Obi's suggestion that church vigils be converted to night shifts had gone viral.

Apostle Iren reacts to Tems BET win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Iren had shared his thoughts on singer Tems' BET award win.

According to the cleric, the church had no right to complain because a secular artiste won the gospel/international category at the award ceremony.

He added that some gospel singers shy away from the tag and say that they prefer to be called inspirational artistes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng