Solomon Buchi has reacted to Daddy Freeze's video about Pastor Emmanuel Iren who responded to Peter Obi's interview

Obi had granted an interview where he suggested that vigils should be turned to hours devoted to work

Iren reacted to the interview where he shared his opinion, which didn't go down well with Daddy Freeze

Life coach and gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi, has blasted media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, over his comment about pastor Emmanuel Iren.

Legit.ng had reported that Abuja Clergy, Emmanuel Iren, had reacted to Peter Obi's interview, where he suggested that hours spent in vigils should be converted into something more productive.

Daddy Freeze was one of the people who dragged the clergy for disagreeing with the former presidential candidate.

Reacting to the media personality accused of adultery, Buchi stated that he was not qualified to speak except where people were setting ring lights.

He accused Daddy Freeze of hanging round pastor Tobi Adegboyega for material gain. He also claimed that Daddy Freeze hangs out with Hushipuppi, who was behind bars for committing fraud.

Solomon Buchi talks about Daddy Freeze's church

In his tweet, he mentioned that Daddy Freeze opened an online church and called it an association of jokers who bashes pastors.

He asked how the ministry was doing and commented that it had packed up.

What fans said about Buchi's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Buchi's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@TarzanNabene5:

"Daddy Freeze is, certifiable, a clown. Nobody should take him seriously; a man who hangs around people's achievements without having his. All he does is to call out pastors just to create an echo chamber like who wants to be a millionaire!."

@EinsteinElijah:

"Call that clown out. The idiot is a hypocrite."

@EzenwaChuk20358:

"For such a little boy to detect religion to you is absolutely amazing. Don’t you think with your brains."

@Emmyluxs:

"For those that need help, I made it ease for you. "Sycophantically" means to give praise or respect in an insincere way, usually to gain an advantage from someone in power."

@AsorDominic:

“ Have never seen a knock out in recent times better than this."

@detutu936:

"Try dey rest sha."

@stackobjects:

"Zero convictions. The merchandize of trends. That's the craft of Daddy Freeze disgusting."

Lady drags Solomon Buchi's wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the coach had made a post to criticise Christian women who do BBL, expose their chest, and wear revealing gown.

He said men were not interested in such, as they just needed to see the person's character to know her true nature.

In response to his post, some ladies posted several pictures of his wife where she exposed her cleavage.

