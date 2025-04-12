A Northern lady got people talking as she shared how her brother’s wife was welcomed into their home during a wedding ceremony

The new wife was carried on the back by her husband’s sister, and she prepared food for the family afterwards

Many reacted as the lady shared the importance of each of the activities performed for the bride

A lady from the Marghi tribe in Adamawa state shared a video that showcased their cultural activities during a wedding ceremony.

The lady showed how her sister carried their brother’s wife on her back to welcome her home.

Lady shares how her brother's new wife was welcomed into their home. Photo: @janada_dauda

In a video by @janada_dauda on TikTok, the new wife’s face was covered and her sisters-in-law swept as she walked on the clothes laid on the floor.

After that, the bride was also carried on the back by the groom’s aunt before she was escorted by the family to prepare her first meal.

The video was captioned:

“Rakiya/ Kawon amarya (Arrival of the bride) in marghi style. Our wife is home.”

When asked if the bride was plus sized, the groom’s sister, who shared the video, said she’ll be escorted and not carried.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail northern marriage tradition

Being_Victor said:

"Beautiful culture, but in situations where the bride is a plus size, will they still put her in the back?"

@Lili said:

"I love the fact that arewa people are coming out of their shell and showing up our beautiful culture! This is beautiful."

@Balikis said:

"I’m not from your place but mehnnnnnn e sweet Wallahi. Watching how her in-laws are so accepting of her. She’s so luckyyyyy."

@Baby J said:

"My grandma says if I’m not getting married to a marghi man,she won’t come to my wedding. I just told her when she find better Marghi man I’ll definitely,cuz to see any marghi man wey no local hard."

Danielle said:

"Your culture is so beautiful. I love that you have allowed me to gain new insights through your tiktoks. Thank you, I am grateful."

Kejiessentials said:

"Haaa if I no con sabi cook nko. Shey my inlaw will accept Indomie from me? Nah love matter oo."

@_fluffy_bunny said:

"Do you have another brother? I’m Edo too. But them must carry me on their back ohh. Your culture is beautiful tbh."

Aina Olalekan said:

"When Nigeria is rich wit beautiful culture. I will go and take another man's culture to marry my kids out."

In related stories, a bridesmaid shared her experience at a Deeper Life wedding, while a lady showed what happened at her uncle’s Watchman wedding.

Activities at celestial wedding trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady on TikTok shared a video from her wedding in the Celestial Church of Christ in Ogun state.

The video showed various activities the couple did at the wedding, which included the couple’s kiss.

Many who came across the video reacted to the bride’s attire and other activities done in the church.

