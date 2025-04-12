A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom, who went viral for confronting her husband after finding out about her husband’s daughter, has made a U-turn

In a new video, she apologised to her husband’s daughter, Chioma, and promised to accept her into the family

Many who saw the video shared their observation about the woman’s gestures towards Chioma, who appeared in the video with her

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom, Chisom Chukwu, has made a U-turn after finding out about her husband’s daughter.

She claimed that she had decided to accept the young girl and treat her as her child.

Woman who found out about husband's daughter makes U-turn, apologises to her. Photo: @chioma_chukwu

Source: TikTok

In the new video by @chisom_chukwu on TikTok, the woman featured Chioma sitting quietly beside her.

Shortly after opening up about police involvement in the case, the woman decided to apologise to the young girl. She noted that though it had been done offline, she also decided to do it on camera.

She said:

“I have accepted Chioma as my daughter and I’m really sorry for putting her out there. I didn’t mean to. It was out of anger and I know that the anger was not targeted at her. I am very sorry. I’m not ashamed to say I’m sorry to her, because she is my daughter.

“I will treat her just like I’m going to treat my own children. I love her so much. I promise to treat her right. She’s going to stay here with me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s apology video

Despite the woman’s apology, netizens expressed worry about the woman’s gestures to Chioma in the video.

@Tshawekazi said:

"Chioma tries to hug you and you are resisting the huh I sorry Madam I don't trust you around Chioma again."

ChIoma said:

"The girl is even trying to hug her she is removing her hand."

@Rei_Rei_1924 said:

"Chioma is showing the blinking sign guys.... she's in trouble."

@Blessed Sarah said:

"In life, it doesn’t really matter the relationship that is connecting us, let’s be conscious on how we treat people. Life is short and the way to eternal life is love."

@Honey said:

"She is not sorry.why do you refuse her hugs. Today is Chioma but no one knows tomorrow madame."

@Adaoma said:

"I can see the level of hatred from people's comments, you guys forgot that the whole family of the husband including chioma lied to this woman... cut her some slack abeg...""

@dominix said:

"This girl have been through a lot, imagine pretending to be a niece at your father's house."

Woman who found out about husband's daughter makes U-turn, apologises to her. Photo: @chioma_chukwu

Source: TikTok

Woman finds 2nd wife for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman took to social media to seek a second wife for her husband, as she gave her reasons.

She stated why she admired polygamy and what she expected from her husband and the co-wife she was seeking.

Netizens reacted as she listed the terms and conditions for her anticipated polygamous marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng