A Nigerian lady who attended her uncle's Watchman Church wedding shared a video from the event

In the video, the choir sang while the couples marched to their seats in the outdoor reception space

Many who came across the video reacted to the choir's songs and their experience with weddings at Watchman Church

A Nigerian lady shared a video after attending her uncle's wedding ceremony.

She said her uncle was a member of the Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement.

Lady attends uncle's Watchman wedding

In the video shared by @ma.nma on TikTok, the choir sang and marched at the reception.

Choir ushers in couples at Watchman Church wedding

The choir sang and ushered in the couples at the reception.

From the video, it showed that it was a wedding ceremony of two couples.

The two couples danced to their respective chairs at the outdoor reception space.

The lady captioned the video:

“POV: I attended my uncle’s wedding in Watchman. Congratulations daddy. If I hear pim.”

Reactions trail video of Watchman wedding

Many who came across the video reacted to the choir's songs and their experience with Watchman Church weddings.

@Shuga David said:

"As u wear red u suppose join them sing."

@sçhølãstïçå said:

"I even think say nah sango people as dem wear red and black. congratulations ur home shall be fruitful nd not boring ijn."

@Udeh Promise said:

"I was born in a watchman church but never will I marry a watchman."

@Bishop said:

"I attend my brother own last year for lekki, them tell us not to spray money. no dj , just there choir singing boring songs."

__glowqueen said:

"them no dey clap too. At least clap for make am more lively."

