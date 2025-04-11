A Nigerian woman based abroad reacted as she found out that the husband’s supposed niece was his daughter

She shared a video where she raged in anger as she sent out her husband and his daughter out of her house

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s reaction to the discovery

A Nigerian woman based abroad, Chisom Chukwu, raged with anger after she discovered the truth about her husband’s “neice” living with them.

It turnout out that the young girl was her husband’s daughter, a discovery she didn’t take lightly.

In a video shared by the woman on her TikTok page, @chisom_chukwu, the lady vented as she fought her husband for hiding the truth away from her.

She questioned her husband for hiding the truth from her as she sent him and his daughter out of her house.

When he tried to stop her from filming, the woman tore his clothes.

In the caption, she shared why she’d never forgive him.

She said:

“I’’m heart broken. Not even my parents can make me forgive him for this,never. I don’t care what the world has to say about this, I will always choose me first.”

Watch video below:

Reactions as woman “fights” husband over daughter

@Gladys Odiase said:

“Do you know the pain the chioma has kept knowing that her dad calls her his niece. The emotional pain and now you asking her to leave your house and she is kneeling. Its sad! But the child is a victim.”

@Keliwil said:

“This man hid a whole daughter before marriage, lied about who she was and let his wife believe she was a niece.That’s betrayal. The wife had every right to be upset.”

@Ria said:

“Hmmm what the man did is very wrong buh you yelling and telling the child to leave is very wrong cause shes innocent, and maybe that's the reason why he doesn't want to tell you at first, adam can lie.”

@Nemesis said:

“So he didn’t tell her before they got married and his daughter also pretended to be his niece all along till she found out herself. She has every right to crash out o.”

@Patrick J said:

“If it's was the woman that did this, I believe the marriage would end immediately and the next thing you will hear is let go for a DNA test to know who own the rest kids, what is bad is bad bro.”

@beauty said:

"This is not a big issue naaa, she just can't believe that her husband has another child that is not from her, I will just forgive and take her as my daughter too, there is nothing there."

