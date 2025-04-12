A Nigerian lady shared how her rich brother begged her to help him woo a woman on his behalf

The lady noted that though he had money, he didn't know how to talk to a woman in a romantic way

Many reacted as she shared the voice note she got from her brother, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady shared how her rich brother sought her assistance on how to woo a woman.

She revealed that her brother sent her a voice note, where he begged her to help him woo a certain woman.

Lady shares voice note from her brother begging her to toast woman for him. Photo: sheisxoxo0

Source: TikTok

In a viral video by @sheisxoxo0 on TikTok, the lady shared a voice note from her brother, where he was asking for her help.

He said:

“Omo that girl wey you send me her number, you know say I no sabi talk to woman. I no sabi toast woman. I no know if you go fit help me. Help me dey chat am.”

She captioned the video:

“My brother has money but can’t talk to a woman. I’m sorry for posting this but I just have to. This needs to go viral.”

Listen to the voice note below:

Reactions as man begs sister to woo woman for him

As the video went viral, many netizens shared their thoughts on the man’s plea, while some shared similar experiences.

@Zandy Gadgets said:

"Then he’s not that rich, cos money comes with mad audacity tbh."

@morningstarwisdom said:

"To chat cl leave am for me but to chat girl never na big problem."

@ŐG TŐP UP said:

"This one na the real meaning of some have food theycan noteat , some can eat but have no food we have food and we can eat glory be to thee oh lord Amen."

ASA ODOGWU said:

"Me were my brother log in him Whatsapp for my phone,say make I de reply the girl myself till she fall."

@Ugonna said:

"And u they connect woman with ur brother,make Wetin happen to me no happen to u. I connected my bro with my friend oo,omo d girl come won scatter us,with lies and fake fake stories about me,she said my bro should stop doing things for me else they will break up."

@tohannie8 said:

"Omo e belike ur brother like this girl well well o for am to nor fit talk to the girl."

@AskOf_Able_king said:

"This guy nor yus like stress at all. Na only “when are you making the payment my guy Dey think about “ that talking stage na stress to my badda."

Lady shares voice note from her brother begging her to toast woman for him. Photo: @sheisxoxo0

Source: TikTok

Women share their relationship experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage. She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng