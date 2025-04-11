A young lady shared her unusual experience at the cyber cafe during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) registration

She showed how she rubbed charcoal on her face to complete her registration process, explaining why

Many who came across her post shared their thoughts on her action, while others shared a similar experience

A Nigerian lady shared her experience during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) registration.

The light-skinned lady shared how she visited the cybercafe for thumbprinting and capturing to complete the process.

In a video by @kiahcakes on TikTok, she shared how she and another light-skinned lady were asked to apply charcoal on their face.

She stated they had to do so because it was very hard to capture light-skinned people.

When they tried to capture them, it didn’t work, and they had to find a solution to darken their complexion.

The lady noted that the cyber cafe operator advised them to get a makeup artist to use a darker foundation on them, but it was too early to get one.

At the end, she and another lady she met there had to use the charcoal, which made the capturing successful.

She said:

“When they said NYSC will humble you, this is one of the perfect examples.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s NYSC registration experience

@Gifty said:

"E be like dey no tell you say na wetin dem capture go dey your certificate."

@Abimbola said:

"Na why i no wan do registration early make i ask for update before i go make i know how i go prepare myself."

@Iamdaliz said:

"It happened to me last year too. They had to put off all the lightening I didn’t rub charcoal on my face o."

@Faheezah said:

"More shege coming sha …don’t pray for thumbprint wahala too o."

@Ola Dunni said:

"I was to black for the camera and I’m not even that dark…. They had to shine light on my face and someone gave me a bright scarf to cover my shirt cus I was wearing a dark colored shirt."

@OLUWAYEMISI said:

"Same thing happened to me oo, but the owner of the cafe told me to wear his anointed suit, and surprisingly the camera captured my face."

@Glowwithhoney said:

"I went through shege yesterday ehn, dey even too me to a dark room and on touch light."

@Eniayomi said:

"Capturing stressed me like mad. I had to use paper to support my ears and snap inside sun."

@Kiddies wear & more said:

"Aswear it happened to me I captured pass 20 times. They later tie my face with my scarf ni oo. it was not funny that day."

In related stories, a man shared his NYSC registration experience while another showed how he survived after a failed NYSC relocation.

Man skips NYSC to learn tech skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how he skipped NYSC program because he was broke.

After learning a tech skill, the man shared how he now earns N2 million monthly without going to any office.

Many who came across the post gave their views on the man’s decision, as some shared their similar experiences.

