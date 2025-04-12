A Nigerian lady cried out after collecting N150k from a man she met on Snapchat, but she didn’t show up

She shared how the man promised to deal with her, as she shared details about how their conversation went

Many who came across the post questioned her for her actions, while others shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share how a man threatened to deal with her for not showing up at Abuja.

The lady shared how the man sent her N150k to her but she didn’t show up to meet him.

Lady shares man's reaction after she collected N150k t-fare from him without showing up. Photo: @Fgirlrita

In the post by @Fgirlrita on X, the lady cried out over the man’s threats and gave details about their conversation.

She said:

“Someone is threatening to drag me for transport fare. I was on my own before this man came to me telling me he will like to see me. I didn’t respond we took it to snap then he now asked if I can come to Abuja I didn’t reply.

“He asked if he sends me money to book it i said yes. He sent the money and I used it already now he’s saying I should send it back to him. I did not force him to send me the 150k. I was on my own and I did not confirm coming to Abuja, just dropping it here incase.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady collects N150k from man

@AfamDeluxo said:

"Keep collecting money from strangers and refusing to honor your agreement. One day, you’ll collect the one that’ll have you dreaming of Bola Tinubu chasing you with a cutlass through Oshodi. Y’all really underestimate the spiritual weight of money and broken promises. Smh."

@okwy_ekwueme said:

"Better refund the money. ‘He asked you to send the money to book it, you said yes’ Your own words. Why saying ‘yes’ when you know you don’t have intention to honor it."

@Echoboy1234 said:

"Them go use one of una teach others lesson. What she committed is fraud... Unless that guy no wan reason her matter.... She go see court case run."

@iUncleSteve said:

"You better lawyer up. If he's got half a brain, you'd end up behind bars."

@iamvinicius_snr said:

"First how did you take it to snap without you responding and what do you think you’ve done with this confession to theft on twitter, you funny walahi."

@OduduG21843

"Chop tfare squeeze face. No mind am e don go already."

Source: Legit.ng