A nurse has recounted how her patient died without her making any effort to save him.

In a TikTok post, the nurse, identified as @ritahliz, could be seen in her nursing outfit looking downcast.

Words layered on her video narrated her painful experience with the said patient who passed away.

Nurse sad experience with patient

The nurse noted that she did nothing to save her dying patient because he signed a DNR (Do not resusicate) and threatened to sue her if she dared to save him. The nurse wrote:

"Life is so private.

"No one knows I once watched a patient die and did nothing to save him cuz he had signed a DNR.

"And if I dared to save him, he'd sue me."

What is a DNR?

According to Medline Plus, a do-not-resuscitate order, or DNR order, is a medical order written by a health care provider.

It instructs providers not to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) if a patient's breathing stops or if the patient's heart stops beating.

It is noteworthy that a DNR is usually set up before an emergency occurs.

People react to nurse lamentation

Am Hannah🇺🇬 said:

"In Uganda I think our government signed it for all patients goes in government hospitals coz a nurse or doctor just watch patients dieing even at times helps them to die quick by failing to attend to."

juxcallmeroxie1 said:

"That was me last night, he called me and said i should take care of him cuz he is in pain 🥹🥹gave him all the necessary care I can but the Bps where just dropping and he later gave up."

MSK.muslim.taylors said:

"I was a student midwife, watched a Patient die cuz we didn't know what to do and the senior nurse refused to rise from her sleep to do something for the Patient. That was first year first semester."

Debbie 🌹😍 said:

"DNR means Do Not Resuscitate (to make it brief,if a pt signs this and his heart stop beating and oxygen levels goes down,do not try to bring him/her back to life or you would be sued)."

Tush said:

"My first day in the ward a old patient was gasping all the srn nurse could care about is Her candy crush ..i was like ma this man is gasping and she said “ leave him the family has tried he’s old."

X-Treme boss said:

"DNR means Do Not Resuscitate. it means if that person is dying, DO NOT bring them back or do not save their life."

PASSIONATE MEDICAL T.N💉💉💊 said:

"That's me last week,a pregnant mom refused to sign consent for CS together with the illetrate husband...how do you stick on normal delivery yet."

Tish 🥵❤️🇰🇪 🇦🇪 said:

"Dam.n this is so sad💔💔..I just watched it from Grey Anatomy ...mahn so it's real."

