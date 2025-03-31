A nurse has made internet users emotional after recounting her heartbreaking experience on the job

She recalled the last word of a patient who passed away while in her arms and broke down in tears

The nurse's brief account triggered many netizens who are nurses to also share their similar experiences

A nurse, @miz_favy, has made public the emotional last moments she had with one of her patients who passed away.

The nurse posted a short clip where she broke down in tears in the hospital.

Words layered on her video recounted the last words of the nurse's patient who died.

The nurse said people haven't felt pain until a patient they are managing thanks them, smiles and dies while in their arms.

"You haven't felt heart pain till a patient you are managing tells you thank you, smiles and gives up on your hands," she wrote.

Nurse's experience triggers emotional accounts from people

Mercy Jakes said:

"He told me thank you for everything you done mercy and then went to take over before I knew it I heard people shouting in his room on getting there the person I just spoke with and laughed was dead."

Reina said:

"Then the consultant requested for a death review and all fingers are pointing at you. 😢 then you tell yourself atleast the patient appreciated you."

Diamond said:

"I really appreciate the Doctors that were on duties the night my mom passed, they knew they was no hope, but they kept assuring us, and making us smile because tension was too high Omo😢😥."

yebom said:

"I lost a patient 3 days ago. I had been avoiding nursing her because I was getting emotional attached. 3 days ago there was no escaping it. She was in pain throughout the night and I did all I could. Around 6am her O2 level dropped to 62 days while on oxygen I was so scared and was able to stablize her. I called the doctor and handed over to the next duty nurses around 8am almost the tears. The last thing she said to me was “I want to sleep.“

Adaeze_N(Adastaste_quest) said:

"I saw that look n feeling in my doctor's eyes wen my lab test from d tumor he removed says it was cancerous. It broke him more than me even though I was broken."

QueenEbony said:

"Not me nursing a patient from day one of her pregnancy till 9months, during Labor I had to leave home to stay with her at d hospital and she looked me in d eye told me thank u for your love and care pls get me water, only for me to leave d delivery room to the reception she gave up 😭😭😭😭😭,I can neva forget dat day, how I wish I didn't answer to her request of me getting her water."

folami said:

"I didn’t sleep for like 3 days because of this patient but immediately I took a nap in the afternoon b4 I woke up she gave up I regret sleeping that afternoon."

Nurse shares patient's final words

