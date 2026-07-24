IRCC outlined the key immigration documents foreign nationals needed to legally live in Canada

Canada clarified that entry documents alone did not grant the right to live, work or study

The immigration authority warned that maintaining valid status remained essential for lawful stay

Foreign nationals planning to relocate to Canada must obtain and maintain the appropriate immigration documents to remain in the country legally. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) states that possessing the correct documents is essential for entering Canada, proving immigration status and accessing services such as healthcare, education and employment.

While entry documents allow a traveller to seek admission into Canada, they do not automatically grant the right to live, work or study in the country.

Canada listed the immigration documents required for lawful residence. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

After arrival, immigrants are expected to hold the appropriate status documents based on the purpose of their stay.

Failure to maintain valid immigration status or comply with the conditions attached to a visa or permit can lead to enforcement action, including removal from Canada. Below are the key documents recognised by IRCC for foreign nationals living in Canada.

1. Visa (Temporary Resident Visa)

A Temporary Resident Visa (TRV), sometimes called a visitor visa or counterfoil, is placed inside a traveller's passport and allows them to travel to a Canadian port of entry to seek admission.

The visa does not guarantee entry into Canada, as border officers make the final decision on arrival.

2. Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA)

Travellers from visa-exempt countries who fly to Canada must generally obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

The eTA is electronically linked to the traveller's passport and is usually valid for up to five years or until the passport expires.

IRCC distinguished between entry documents and immigration status documents.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. Study Permit

International students enrolled at designated learning institutions must hold a valid study permit to study in Canada for programmes lasting more than six months.

The permit specifies the institution where the holder can study, any travel restrictions and the date they must leave Canada.

4. Work Permit

Most foreign nationals require a work permit before taking up employment in Canada.

A work permit outlines the employer, job type, work location and the period during which the holder is authorised to work.

5. Visitor Record

A visitor record is issued to some temporary visitors who need to extend or limit their stay in Canada.

It states the conditions attached to their stay, its purpose and the date by which they must leave Canada. A visitor record is not a travel document and cannot be used to re-enter Canada.

6. Temporary Resident Permit (TRP)

IRCC may issue a Temporary Resident Permit under exceptional circumstances to individuals who are otherwise inadmissible to Canada but have compelling reasons to enter or remain temporarily.

These permits are generally valid for between six and 12 months.

7. Confirmation of Permanent Residence (CoPR)

People approved for permanent residence receive a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (CoPR) before or when they arrive in Canada.

The document confirms their permanent resident status until they receive their Permanent Resident Card.

8. Permanent Resident Card

The Permanent Resident (PR) Card is the primary proof of permanent resident status in Canada.

Permanent residents travelling outside Canada must normally present both their valid passport and PR card to return to the country.

9. Refugee Protection Identity Document (RPID)

Refugee claimants whose claims have been referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board may receive a Refugee Protection Identity Document.

The document confirms their refugee claim and eligibility for healthcare under the Interim Federal Health Program.

10. Verification of Status (IMM 5009)

Individuals whose original immigration documents have been lost, stolen or destroyed may apply for a Verification of Status document.

The document confirms their current immigration status and provides details of their immigration history.

Important reminder

IRCC notes that entry documents and immigration status documents serve different purposes. A visa or eTA allows eligible travellers to seek entry into Canada, while permits, permanent resident documents and other status documents prove a person's legal right to remain in the country.

Foreign nationals are expected to ensure their immigration documents remain valid and comply with all conditions attached to their permits or status throughout their stay in Canada.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng