The Canadian government has published its physical presence requirement for adults seeking to apply for citizenship in 2026

Applicants must account for time spent as temporary residents differently, as those days count at half the rate of permanent residency days

The government urged prospective citizens to apply with more than the minimum days recorded to avoid calculation errors

The Canadian government has set out the exact number of days a person must have been physically present in Canada before they can apply for citizenship, with the rules carrying important distinctions depending on an applicant's immigration status during their time in the country.

According to the government's official guidance, adults must show at least 1,095 days of physical presence in Canada within a five-year eligibility period calculated from the date they sign their application.

Canada has revealed the minimum number of days you must spend in the country before applying for citizenship. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, Ashley L. Duffus

Source: Getty Images

Canada citizenship: How the eligibility period works

The five-year window must contain a minimum of 730 days spent as a permanent resident. Time served in prison, on parole, or on probation does not count toward the total, and neither does any period spent waiting for a decision on a refugee claim.

Days spent in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person are counted differently. Each calendar day in either of those categories is worth only half a day of physical presence.

The government caps the credit available from this category at 365 days of physical presence, which equals 730 calendar days at the 0.5 rate.

Government urges applicants to exceed the minimum

The Canadian government advised prospective citizens not to apply with exactly 1,095 days recorded. Officials encouraged applicants to accumulate more than the minimum before submitting their paperwork, acknowledging that calculation errors can arise and that a buffer helps avoid problems during processing.

The guidance is relevant to the large number of Nigerians who have relocated to Canada in recent years under the country's various immigration pathways, including Express Entry and family sponsorship programmes, and who are now approaching the point where citizenship becomes an option.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had explained the conditions for eligible spouses of Canadian citizens to apply for citizenship by marriage.

Reasons your Canadian citizenship can be revoked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had listed three reasons your Canadian citizenship could be taken away.

The government also shed light on how citizenship revocation works.

The government also made clear that it will not accept any application to voluntarily give up citizenship if a revocation process is already underway.

Source: Legit.ng