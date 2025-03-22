A nurse has shared her heartbreaking experience with a patient who lost his life despite undergoing a successful procedure

An emotional scene unfolded at a hospital after a patient's sudden demise, despite undergoing a successful medical procedure.

The incident has sparked sympathy and support for the nurse involved, who shared an account of the patient's final moments.

Nurse recounts late patient's last words

Identified as @rejoiceyadison on TikTok, the nurse recounted the harrowing experience, which touched many online.

She revealed how the patient asked for a glass of water, a simple request that eventually became his last.

Her words painted a vivid picture of the incident that transpired, evoking a strong emotional response from those who viewed the video.

In her words:

"The last thing he said was nurse please I want to drink water and the next thing he died. So painful losing a patient after a successful procedure."

Reactions as nurse shares late patient's final moments

The outpouring of support for the nurse was immense, with many TikTok users flocking to the comments section to offer words of comfort and solace.

Her courage in sharing such a painful experience was praised, with many acknowledging the emotional toll that such incidents can take on medical professionals.

@Rosal said:

"If you are taking care of a critical sick patient and ask of water please don't give that's when they always die. The moment they ask of water p3 know that they're about dying."

@2 Toxic said:

"They ask for water cuz they are dehydrated but it’s advisable to just give them fluids through IV."

@Nicholas Stone commented:

"Hmm, my wife also told me she want to drink water. After getting her the water, less than 10 mnt she’s gone."

@Ann kamya said:

"Can't ever forget when in theater I was fighting for life I felt my owning life going nabuyana banange felt so thirsty I asked for water my throat was completely dry but no one gave me water."

@macritao reacted:

"I asked for water when my throat was soo dry but hubby refused to give me,I even said he should deep his hand in water and drop in my mouth hmmm but thank God I'm alive."

@suzy added:

"Either you give them or not they still go taking from experience what I get to understand that's is there last strength because they have been struggling they need it to rest."

Nurse shares last words of deceased patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse could not hide her tears after hearing the heartbreaking last words of a patient who died in the hospital.

According to her, the nurses and doctors had been doing their best to save the man's life for two weeks to no avail.

