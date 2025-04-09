A young man in the Nigerian Law School sent a broadcast message to his WhatsApp contacts and groups, seeking a roommate

One of the recipients of the message shared its screenshot on social media, where the man said he needed a God-fearing female roommate

He listed 10 duties he expected from the interested roommate, sparking reactions from netizens

A man named Prince in the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, sent out broadcast messages to his WhatsApp contacts and groups.

In the message, he revealed that he was looking for an apartment and a God-fearing female roommate to stay with him.

An X user, @bossladycookist, who got the broadcast message, shared its screenshot on social media.

In the message, the man stated the activities he expected from the female roommate, as he promised to carry out the financial responsibilities.

Part of the message read:

“I am seeking a smart, brilliant, God-fearing, and committed female friend/roommate to share this journey with — someone who is not just interested in companionship but also ready to build something meaningful and mutually beneficial.

“Here's what I hope we can do together: 1. Assist me with domestic chores. 2. Cook for me and we eat together 3. Read, study, and do assignments together

“4. Enjoy productive fun moments that help us relax and recharge emotional stability and feelings.”

See his full message below:

While posting the screenshots, the X user said:

“Different people with different problems in law school sha. Not this man sending bc to find a “smart, brilliant, God-fearing female roommate” to “assist with domestic chores, cook for me and eat together, do my laundry and help me stay organized” in law school o.”

See tweet below:

Reactions trail law student’s request

@AgboObinnaya

"A lot of people don't know the level of hunger and stress that people face in law school. Someone will surely reach out to him especially as he has branded himself as "Prince" read to "provide necessary financial support..."

@COlisemeka

"Starting from his budget for a selfcon in enugu is wrong, housing in enugu is quite expensive especially student environment. Then why need a female roommate? Is he not in a relationship? E 4 just carry e babe come school.If women enter this man hand ehh, she won't remain d same,"

@TimiCurve_ said:

"I'm sure some pickmeshas have sent him a message like that. They want to start building with their man."

In related stories, a nurse shared a video of her roommate dozing off while making a call, while a law graduate narrated how he used ChatGPT to prepare for an NNPC interview.

Man pursues law degree at 50

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady revealed how proud she is of her father, who qualified to be admitted as an advocate.

In a post on X, she revealed that her father started his law degree at 50 as an undergraduate and became qualified at 58.

Many people who came across the post congratulated the man and hailed him for his courage as they shared their experiences.

