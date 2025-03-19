A Nigerian nurse shared a video of her roommate, also a nurse, who was dozing off after a night shift

The lady who worked overnight looked exhausted and was seen making a call and dozing off at the same time

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts about the nurse who worked the night shift

A young nurse showed how exhausted her roommate was after coming back from night duty.

Her roommate, also a nurse, went on the night shift and was tired from the overnight work.

Lady shows how her nurse roommate dozed off after working night shift. Photo: @stn_ayelotan

In a video shared by @stn_ayelotan on TikTok, the lady showed her roommate who was dozing off while on a phone call.

Her roommate was struggling to stay awake while making a call due to the stress attached to the night shift.

Through the video, the nurse gave a glimpse of the demanding routine that came with being a healthcare professional.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your roommate came back from night shift."

Watch the video below:

Effects of working night shifts

According to Harvard Medical School, people who work night shifts usually get their sleeping hours disrupted.

An article on their website partly read:

"People who work 9-to-5 shifts are typically awake when the sun is up, which is aligned with their body's internal circadian clock. But for shift workers, their work hours and sleep hours are misaligned with the natural cues to be awake or asleep. They're working against the universe's natural inclinations — not just their body's."

Those working night shifts were advised to make enough time to sleep on off days and try to minimise the consecutive number of days for the night shift.

It read:

"Make enough time for sleep on days off. This is often harder than it sounds, because you'll want to see your family and friends during nonwork hours."

Lady who shared video of her nurse roommate dozing off. Photo: @stn_ayelotan

Reactions trail video of exhausted nurse

Internet users express sympathy toward the lady and share their similar experiences.

Many confirmed that the healthcare sector was demanding, particularly when there was an emergency during a night shift.

@Dark gurl said:

“This nurse work no easy ooo. shey you don fall asleep immediately after taking delivery for a patient. Cause of the stress.”

@Amaechi Favour said:

“Night shift don humble her.”

@Racheal said:

“She put mouth for wetin no concern her for ward.”

@Phoebe said:

“Haaa make una help me .”

@Monisola said:

“Who do my friend like this?”

@1amFear said:

“This is me this morning.”

