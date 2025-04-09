A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video showing her mother's physical transformation

In the post, she revealed how her mother looked before and how her appearance changed due to bad marriage, sickness

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A touching video shared by a young Nigerian lady has sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media.

The video showed her mother's physical transformation, revealing a striking contrast between her past and present appearance.

Lady shares drastic change in mum's physical appearance due to bad marriage Photo credit: @abenaluv001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional over mother's current look

The video was shared on TikTok by @abenaluv001, who captioned it with a heartfelt background story.

She spoke of her mother's former beauty, which was slowly eroded by the challenges of an abusive marriage and illness.

Her emotional post touched social media users, who took to the comments section to express their sympathy and support.

Many were moved by the mother's story and the daughter's heartfelt words about her mother's situation.

Lady expresses hope that her mum will be better again. Photo credit: @abenaluv001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Life so private no one knew my mum used to be this beautiful not until this sickness, life challenges with abusive marriage took all her beauty away. I'm heartbroken and I believe one day you will regain your strength and beauty. This too shall pass."

Reactions as lady posts mum's transformation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@FINE SHYT!!!! said:

"And someone will want me to forgive my dad?LoL he go find water he no go see!!!!!"

@Singing Sad Bird said:

"Now the saddest thing be say this trauma dey follow the daughters enter marriage and man wey marry dem fit suffer for the sins of their fathers."

@adejokeonibeju wrote:

"My queen Arikeade, I don't even know what to say."

@Omowunmi said:

"Same here anytime I look at her now I just cry but am grateful she’s alive cos if u see my mum bfr God wat a Beauty it is well."

@MAM A said:

"One-day? And she's getting old when will the one-day come please she should leave her abusive marriage ahh."

@Olivia said:

"Same story as my mum. We are trying our best to help keep her safe and strong. I wish she left early but she stayed for her kids."

@Iyaawonboys wrote:

"The God who restored my joy, confidence and beauty will visit your mother in Jesus Name."

@Oluwadamisola said:

"By the power that makes the morning pass by and nights pass by, by his special grace this will pass by you will testify to his goodness Insha Allah."

@sasboy said:

"Omo this is too much. No woman deserves to go through such. The lord is her strength. May God’s will be done.

@chroniclesofaboymo said:

"The way I broke into tears, My mum suffered too till God gave her peace. Hey mama your going to be fine."

@Angel said:

"Am in my early 20s. Soon they will start asking me to bring husband home but am sacred so bad. God pls choose for me and young girls out there."

@Yhettyqueen beauty world said:

"Omg May God perfect her healings. She’ll glow again by Gods grace she won’t spend the rest of her life in sickness and shadowing.'

@Zee’s Kitchenware nd More wrote:

"Ahhh Haba Plsss take this woman out of that Abusive marriage Kilode nah see how beautiful she was."

@Isslamiya added:

"May sickness no befall us ohh! If you see how sickness changed my look 3 yrs ago, hmm."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience after leaving abusive marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady announced that she had left her abusive marriage, as she shared her sad experience.

She narrated what she faced at the hands of her husband and how she planned to finalise the separation process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng