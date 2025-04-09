A beautiful Nigerian bride has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok after refusing to smile on her wedding day

In a video, the bride kept a straight face and refused to lighten up until she was sprayed enough money by her groom and guests

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian bride's funny behaviour on her wedding day has caught the attention of many on social media.

The playful bride chose to remain stone-faced during the wedding celebration for almost half an hour.

Bride refuses to smile for over 20 minutes until enough money was sprayed

Source: TikTok

Bride keeps straight face during her wedding

The video, shared by @nenye_ko on TikTok, showed the bride's unyielding expression as she stood firm, refusing to crack a smile.

Her husband and friends attempted to persuade her to lighten up, but she remained resolute, only relenting when she was showered with enough momey.

The bride's actions were met with a mixture of laughter and curiousity from social media users, who praised her confidence and business acumen.

Many viewers commended her for standing her ground and only smiling when her financial demands were met.

The video's caption read:

"The bride refused to smile for over 20 minutes. Her husband begged her to smile and even resorted to dancing. But bride stood on the business. Family and friends came to beg but she still didn't smile. She finally smiled."

Bride squeezes her face during her wedding, refuses to smile

Source: TikTok

Reactions as bride refuses to smile

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Shamatira& Elixir Bliss said:

"According to tradition, she's not supposed to laugh until she's satisfied with the amount of money they sprayed her."

@Che chi said:

"Make dem do this thing for my marriage o until party go close i nor go smile."

@VillageBoy_teddyotega said:

"I hear say na so ijaw women dey do on marriage day so it’s true I like marry Ijaw woman ooo."

@Godblessing wrote:

"It’s an ijaw culture you don’t smile as a bride until you think the money your husband family and friends have sprayed you is enough and it’s a must ooo not to smile on that day."

@Chinwe said:

"I go just tell my chief bridesmaid to dey remind me of things wey go dey make me frown more."

@mienie82 said:

"I think is part of there tradition becoz almost all there wife’s no dey smile till after few minutes."

@Sarukulu Poto said:

"The way I'm so weak I would not survive this tradition cos the minute I see my man I jus become mushy n smile even when I'm supposed to be mad at him mxm I'd be very poor."

@Olawale wrote:

"I go just stop the party ni she think say na only her get wacko. I dey go inside my carry watch ball."

@Hassanoo said:

"She can never be happy if she wont be happy on her wedding day. Especially if money is involved."

@Emmer said:

"This is not my tradition but on my wedding day we must do this one, I will even start crying frowning Is too small."

@Foodie spec said:

"Me I go don burst laugh before them even talk finish Abi make I Dey think all the bad thing wey he don do."

@Martha added:

"Guys chill, is her traditional u will not smile still ur husband nd his family with friends throw u moni, then if d moni is ok for u u can now smile, Wch one b forced married, mk una tire dey ask question."

@Queen riana added:

"Before you type dem force am marry, It’s an ijaw tradition for the bride to frown till she’s satisfied with the amount of money sprayed before she can smile."

Watch the video here:

Elegant bride refuses to dance during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful bride did not smile for several minutes during her reception as people sprayed money on her.

In the video, the bride was standing in the middle of a large crowd of well-wishers, shaking her body gently as cash rained on her.

