A Nigerian lady sparked reactions on social media after sharing her thoughts on a frequent passenger behaviour after a flight lands.

The video, which captured the attention of many, showed her calmly seated while other passengers rushed to form a queue.

Lady shares experience onboard flight

The video was shared on TikTok by @harbie_lifestyle, who posed a thought-provoking question in the caption.

She expressed her confusion about why people tend to jump up and join the queue immediately after landing, rather than waiting patiently.

The lady's observations were met with a range of reactions from users, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many viewers appreciated her perspective, while others offered their own insights into the behaviour of passengers after a flight.

In the lady's words:

"I don't understand why people jump up and stay on the queue immediately the plane lands. Where are you running to? I don’t think I will ever understand why people jump up immediately the plane lands, grab their bags and stand on that line for minutes. Calm down, wheee are you running to?"

Reactions as lady shares experience onboard flight

The TikTok video provided an insight into the differing approaches people take when it comes to disembarking from a plane.

While some passengers were eager to get off the aircraft, the lady in the video demonstrated a more relaxed attitude.

@ExceptionalAda said:

"Na now I sabi wetin plane cockpit mean, TikTok is better than university."

@VALID said:

"Connecting flight mostly I think and some people have appointments it better to be early than late my boss always says."

@Amarodal commented:

"So nah only me know the meaning of cockpit today not bad I learnt something today."

@Tamilore said:

"On my first flight we waited for everyone to leave and then my dad spoke with the pilot to allow us see the cockpit."

@oluwapelumi said:

"Omo my last trip to Egypt, people stood up and queued immediately the plane stopped, only GOD knew what happened oo nah so plane moved forward a bit all of them on the que fall oo, omo I laughed ehn."

@ABDUL KAREEM said:

"Who else dated someone online and never get to see each other till you guys broke up."

@Elizabeth said:

"It's because of connecting flight. Well I saw it in the comments section, I never enter plane before."

@glorywilz said:

"Because the bus outside easily gets full if you don’t come out early you will have to wait for the the next bus to get to the boarding area and most people have connecting flights let’s not talk."

@Eazi said:

"Me inside BRT bus waiting for everyone to go before I even stand up to leave I no follow una de rush life Las las I go still reach agric bustop."

@Suleiman wrote:

"We are rushing so that we don’t enter an even longer queue at security/immigration/customs."

@Annabelle said:

"Have you ever had someone waiting outside the airport for you and probably the person isn’t parked in a good space, and you just have to hurry out get to to luggage claim and get out of immediately."

@Keion added:

"Some passengers have some conditions that they cant wait to get out of the plane like some are afraid of flying, afraid of heights, claustrophobic that they dont have a choice but to take a plane, emergencies, connecting flights, delayed flights can cause a lot of troubles especially if you have time sensitive appointments. If you have a lot of time to wait well good for you not all people have that luxury."

