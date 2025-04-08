A Nigerian lady has shared a video recounting how she once took a strong decision to run away from home

According to the lady, she had joined a marketing company with the hope of becoming a diamond director and relocating abroad

However, her dream did not come to pass and after battling hunger for a while, she returned home like a 'prodigal daughter'

A Nigerian lady recently shared her personal story of pursuing a career with a multi-level marketing company.

She had hoped to achieve success and recognition, including a title and international travel opportunities.

Lady recounts running away from home

Known on TikTok as @defoescatering, the lady recounted how she left her family in 2016 to chase her dreams with Neolife.

However, her aspirations were short-lived, and she soon struggled to make ends meet despite being in the company.

The harsh realities of her situation eventually forced her to return home, a humbled and wiser individual.

Her experience had a profound impact on her lifestyle and mindset, leaving a lasting impression she still grapples with today.

She spoke openly about the emotional toll of her journey, from optimism to disillusionment and pain.

In her words:

"I ran away from my family for two years 2016 because of neolife company marketing supplement. Thinking I will get to diamond director and travel outside the country and my family will beg me for forgiveness for trying to stop me from doing neolife business. Guess who went back after hunger don wire me left and right. A prodigal daughter.

"That company almost ruin my life it affected my entire lifestyle and mindset till today. I can’t forget the stress of trekking from awka to onitsha marketing supplements. I almost quit school because they said school is a scam. I will still talk about this company very well about how they turned me to an abnormal begger maybe someday."

By sharing her story, she aimed to caution others about the potential pitfalls of multi-level marketing schemes.

Reactions as lady recounts running from home

Many users on TikTok were touched by her story, appreciating her willingness to share her experiences.

Her decision to speak out sparked a broader conversation about the importance of careful consideration when evaluating business opportunities.

@ATL jàkob said:

"E get one wey dem dey sing fkr my area "we are increasing neolife, in one God."

@unibennurse wrote:

"My friend had same experience and has refused to come home she had plans of studying med lab she didn’t even get to write jamb because of neo life."

@Adonis said:

"If I begin narrate my experience with Neolife eh, Tinubu go don finish him tenure we go still dey season 1 out of 5 seasons, cos na five years I waste dere."

@Vee_vean said:

"Relatable to my friend. She even cut communication with her family cos they wer asking her to return home, thank God she returned back in one piece after d shege nd is happily united with dem now."

@De-Tiana’ said:

"Omor God bless my Angel. God bless the white Diamond. Na this be there slogan. I thank God who brought me out from there ,I ran away too because of Neolife."

@eventpulseng added:

"But why are people are not talking about FHG where you can actually learn a tech skill like web dev, digital marketing among others. Cos I’ve seen people grab the tech skills and leave the neolife."

