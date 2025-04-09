Popular Nigerian human AI, Jarvis Jadrolita, caused a beautiful scene as she arrived at a school in Sierra Leone

In a video, students screamed and stormed out with excitement to catch a glimpse of the influencer as she arrived at the school

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to react in the comments section

A heartwarming scene unfolded at a school in Sierra Leone when a well-known Nigerian personality made a visit.

The event sparked a frenzy among the students, who were clearly excited to see the influencer.

Jarvis visits school in Sierra Leone, pulls crowd Photo credit: @realjadrolita/ TikTok, Damiadenuga/X.

Jarvis pulls crowd in Sierra Leone

In a video shared on TikTok by @realjadrolita, the excited students rushed out of their classrooms to catch a glimpse of the visitor.

The atmosphere was electric, with the students screaming and displaying overwhelming happiness.

Evidently, the influencer's arrival had a profound impact on the students, who seemed to be thoroughly entertained by her presence.

The video also confirmed the influencer's popularity and her ability to connect with her audience.

Reactions as Jarvis storms school in Sierra Leone

Netizens who viewed the video on TikTok were quick to share their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

Many were amused by the students' reactions and the influencer's charisma as she spoke and waved at them.

The students' reaction was a clear indication of her appeal and the excitement she generates among her fans.

@ivana said:

"Any mistake you have made that closed the door of favor in your life, by the mercy of God, let that door be open now."

@user345899768954788 commented:

"Every family has that one person who breaks the circle of financial struggles, may u be that person."

@VÎŇ ŞÅVÅĞÉ said:

"Na only me see the foam of the microphone abi na wetin chop am? nawa oo for Sierra Leone too?"

@saljeje said:

"Jarvis you are welcome to sierra Leone, am your Nigeria brother Joshua Akachi. I am doing business in sierra Leone seeing you or talk to you. Will be great achievement in my life. Please help me."

@Doris said:

"As 1 day successful so as the remaining days will don’t stress too much ooo we love you and we are proud of you this is a bored step."

@Ťchocolove wrote:

"My Jarvis you're in my country right now" sierra Leone "I love you so much you're my mentor my inspiration and I just wish to meet you some day."

@Y’all meet Queen said:

"Nah my group bi those people wey Dey under tree nothing wey dem dey do for school wey Dey concern use ooh."

@onyedikachi added:

"Every family has that one person who breaks the circle of financial struggles, may u be that person."

Watch the video here:

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

