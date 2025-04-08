A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter returning home from school shortly after leaving

According to the mother, she had no idea that her daughter's school had closed, and the little girl left early with a guardian

A Nigerian mother recently shared a hilarious video of her daughter returning home from school unexpectedly early.

The incident happened when the mother was unaware that the school had closed for the term, resulting in her daughter being sent home with a guardian.

Mum sends daughter to school not knowing they've closed for term Photo credit: @lady_april/TikTok.

Little girl returns early from school

The video, posted by @lady_april on TikTok, showed the funny moment when the little girl arrived home.

In her caption, the mother poked fun at the unexpected turn of events, joking about the length of the impending break.

"POV: I didn't know my children school has closed for the term. This holiday go use style long o," the video's caption read.

Mum captures moment daughter unexpectedly returned from school Photo credit: @lady_april/TikTok.

Reactions as little girl returns unexpectedly from school

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many viewers were entertained by the funny and relatable moment which was captured on camera.

Some mothers in the comments section took turns to recount their similar experiences of sending their kids to school not knowing that nobody was there.

@soniawhyte said:

"Same thing happened to me last week friday. They left for sch i just say make i sleep small, small time dey come land for house."

@JOZIE said:

"I like the way she’s free to show you are emotions you are doing a good job."

@Haduyu78 said:

"These are kind of parents who don't read diaries, read newsletter or even check their children's home fun books na everything for the maid."

Sarimaaa said:

"I did this once and that day I almost cried because I suffered to get my son ready for school only to reach there and hear mid term break. E pain me gan."

@salome Joseph said:

"Na the type of una no dey see massage."

@kikee Bear commented:

"She’s carrying a baby n taking care of a toddler while you sit and film?"

@Jennypinkyx said:

"Still trying to understand this comment, so mothers shouldn’t have moment of rest anymore??"

@angelaa added:

"Lol is it that you didn't hear any announcement or you just didn't bother to check what was going on."

@Pastry| small chops Ikeja Lagos reacted:

"Trouble pro max for this holiday."

@presh_nice_ added:

"Mother of the year."

