A Nigerian man on Facebook joined others to mourn popular gospel ministers who died in an accident

The victims are Evangelist Ayodeji David, also known as Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina

The man displayed the admission letter bearing Kekere Jesu’s full name and the resumption date in Canada

A Nigerian man on Facebook, Olaniyan Oluwatosin Caleb, mourned the death of gospel ministers who died in a fatal car crash in Ogun State.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

A man on Facebook, Olaniyan Oluwatosin Caleb, said Kekere Jesus gained admission into Canadian university before his death. Photo: Olaniyan Oluwatosin Caleb

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

On his Facebook page, Oluwatosin shared how Kekere Jesu got admission into Yorkville University in Canada.

He displayed the admission letter, revealing that the deceased was supposed to resume in October.

His Facebook post read:

“Romans 8:35: Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 36. As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

“Unquestionably God, rest well Evangelist Ayodeji Davids Adeshina Kekerejesu, this wasn't the plan, we got your admission to further your study in Canada and you promised to call back after the revival programme but only for me to see your RIP.

“So painful you die like an army general with your brother’s wife Opeyemi who was there from the beginning of your ministry, your best friend and co labourer Iyanuoluwa Joseph and your newly introduced fiancé. You have fought the good fight of faith as an itinerary minister from city to city. Rest on brother in Christ. My condolences to Apostle Adesina, prophet Adedayo and all the families.”

A man on Facebook, Olaniyan Oluwatosin Caleb, displayed Kekere Jesus admission letter into Canadian university. Photo: Olaniyan Oluwatosin Caleb

Source: Facebook

What caused the accident involving Kekere Jesu?

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that multiple vehicles collided, and speeding and poor visibility were cited as reasons for the accident.

The FRSC Ogun State Commander and Public Information Officer, Florence Okupe, confirmed that Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina were among those killed.

It was also reported that Kekere Jesu's fiancée, his Personal Assistant (PA), his sister-in-law and around 20 more people had lost their lives.

Okupe said that the accident occurred after the vehicle conveying the gospel ministers, who are all from the same family, crashed into another car.

In a related story, a man who spoke to Kekere Jesu a day before the accident opened up about their conversation.

Kekere Jesu’s mentee shares details about late evangelist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young evangelist, Emmanuel Ase Oro, stated that Kekere Jesu was his mentor and described him as a man of prayer.

He shared how Kekerejesu loved to preach and read books, even while praying on the mountain.

The evangelist opened up about the kind of person the late minister was and what he saw when he went to Kekerejesu’s house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng