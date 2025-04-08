A Nigerian lady has shared a photo showing the kind of gift she received from a man who promised to spoil her

In a video, she removed the handbag which was kept in a nylon bag and subtly taunted the giver over the quality of the handbag

Mixed reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's reaction to a gift from a man who promised to spoil her has sparked reactions on social media.

The lady shared a video of the gift, a handbag, which she received from the man, and her response has been met with mixed reactions.

Nigerian lady displays bag she received from man who promised to spoil her Photo credit: @d_perfectpair/TikTok.

Lady displays handbag man gifted her

The lady, known on TikTok as @d_perfectpair, documented her reaction to the gift in a video.

In the clip, the disappointed lady removed the handbag from a black nylon bag and made a joke about the gift.

The man's promise to spoil her had raised her expectations, but the gift fell short of those expectations.

"POV: Achalugo I'm going to spoil you bought me a bag. He legit gave it to me inside this nylon," she captioned the video.

Although her tone was playful, many viewers interpreted it as an unnecessary jab at the giver and tackled her.

Lady says her admirer kept bag inside nylon Photo credit: @d_perfectpair/TikTok.

The video quickly gained traction on the TikTok app, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some viewers defended the lady's right to express her opinion, while others felt that she was being ungrateful or dismissive of the gift.

However, others argued that the gift was a thoughtful gesture, regardless of its quality.

Reactions as lady displays bag gift from man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Flexxking said:

"You’ll buy they’ll embarrass you online you don’t they’ll still talk down on you omo na wa oo."

@WorYor wrote:

"I dey very bad mood this morning, make I no unleash my anger on you."

@Ruth’sRants said:

"Make we no lieeee, the bag fine Aswr it’s not expensive or a designer bag but it’s fine."

@Doyin commented:

"Even as I lady I feel so bad for the man tbh, it’s okay if you don’t appreciate the gift, but posting it? Ahhh."

@LifewithEsty said:

"The comments section disappointed her. But babe it not easy for guys. You should learn to appreciate things."

@Bo$$lady_xchange said:

"So imagine a guy patronising you just to gift his babe and she comes online to shade your product how would you feel???"

@daniel said:

"Money wey the fool for don use order better chicken and chips Ee go dey use am impress woman ode."

@Baddiekate said:

"At least he made an attempt, if he later have more than that he will definitely buy you designers."

@Olivia_is_fine_asf reacted:

"The bag fine o you for nor post am abeg is the thought that count abi how una dey talk am."

@chibby said:

"Please look at what I have and I know what to buy for me abeg cos I go return this kind bag."

@Abena Abronomah added:

"Nobody has ever bought me a bag in my entire life, someone’s tries to get you one and you think it’s an embarrassment? Ship the bag to me. I want it."

@Na Him o added:

"Na all this things make me the wicked the girl wey dey with me like this cus y’all are just so ungrateful, make I no go spend money finish person go go house the laugh me."

@mainkaycz added:

"Some men get cheated when buying feminine clothing and products, shaming him online is cringe, especially when your dad can’t get them for you."

Watch the video here:

