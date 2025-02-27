A Nigerian lady has shared a post showing her boyfriend's reaction after she surprised him with gifts on his birthday

According to the lady, she added about six bottles of car oil to his birthday package and this made him really emotional

The thankful man immediately sent a long text to her on WhatsApp gushing over the love they share and appreciating her

A Nigerian lady's thoughtful birthday surprise for her boyfriend almost brought the young man to tears.

The lady shared his emotional reaction after she included about six bottles of car oil to his birthday package.

Lady displays long epistle she received from boyfriend Photo credit: @feyibaby/TikTok.

Man almost in tears as girlfriend gifts him car oil

The gesture touched his heart, causing him to pen a heartfelt message expressing his deep gratitude and love.

In the message posted by @feyibaby on TikTok, the boyfriend reiterated his appreciation for his girlfriend's thoughtfulness, emphasising the car oil as the greatest gesture.

He praised her for being attentive to his needs and for making their relationship feel truly special.

The message also acknowledged the challenges they had faced together, likening their bond to a ship that had weathered storms with God as its guiding captain.

Lady receives long epistle from boyfriend after gifting him oil Photo credit: @feyibaby/TikTok.

His heartfelt words were accompanied by a desire to build a brighter future together, filled with laughter, love, and mutual growth.

In his words:

"This is me telling you for the umpteenth time that I love you and I do not wish to stop. This is me telling you thank you for being my lover. I appreciate you and I am proud of you. Most importantly babe, thank you for these gifts. I really do appreciate them. The cake and perfumes are nice, but this car oil got to me. Having someone so thoughtful brings out the child in me. It shows you don't only hear me, you also listen and take note of every little detail. I want you to know I do not take it for granted babe.

"This ship has had beautiful moment and it has also experienced some storms, but we've been crew members basking in these beautiful moments and we have held hands and survived through those storms with God being the captain and I love that for us. I want more for us. I want us to laugh more, love more, strive more and other positive mores. I personally want more of you. I remember telling you I do not really fancy my birthdays but you insisted on making this year different from others. I really am happy. You almost made a grown man cry. I love you."

Reactions as man gifts boyfriend car oil

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Thick_Oma said:

"See as I calm down Dey read wetin no concern me."

@Jaysamuels01 said:

"Did you see how good he is with punctuations? Yet you settle for person wey dey write "Ow ws ur 9th".

@SKINCARE AND SPA IN AKURE said:

"I calm down read everything sha those gift are so thoughtful of you especially the car oil. Sisterhood is proud of you."

@Alhaji LesChill said:

"MEN APPRECIATE LITTLE THINGS. I can definitely relate. My ex GF bought gift items of almost 30K when we went to see my parents together, I was so shock and that evening I sent her 100K."

@Macdoanald commented:

"We men fall for little gestures. You don't know how far those little gestures go for us. Like I don't want to over emphasize but that's the utmost Truth. Keep living. I'm proud of you both."

@QueenEleojoOfGoodLife added:

"This is a sign to date someone that at least attended primary to secondary school, the appreciation message is so detailed."

See the post below:

Lady surprises her man with expensive gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty young Nigerian lady bought expensive gifts to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday celebration.

Her boyfriend laughed, jumped, and danced upon seeing the expensive birthday gifts his girlfriend bought for him.

Source: Legit.ng