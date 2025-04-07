A hardworking Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after completing his first building project

In a video, he proudly congratulated himself for the impressive achievement and still gave gratitude to God

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud his good work

A Nigerian man's amazing achievement has sparked admiration and congratulatory messages on social media.

The man, who had been working tirelessly on his first building project, finally completed it and couldn't wait to share his excitement with the online community.

Nigerian man shows off transformation of building project Photo credit: @kingcollins48/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man proudly shows off his new house

The man, known on TikTok as @kingcollins48, took to the platform to showcase his impressive accomplishment.

In a video, he proudly congratulated himself on completing the project, expressing gratitude to God for guiding him through the process.

"Congratulations to me. You are the next. God indeed answers prayers. Congratulations to me. Many more keys to come, he said.

The video, which documented the transformation of the property from start to finish, quickly gained traction on the platform.

Nigerian man rejoices after completing building project Photo credit: @kingcollins48/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many viewers were impressed by the man's hardwork, and they took to the comments section to offer words of praise and encouragement.

His ability to see the project through to its completion is truly a notable accomplishment, and one that he should be proud of.

Reactions as man shows off new building

The man's post in TikTok has inspired many to reflect on their own goals and aspirations.

@IMMA_NUEL said:

"Congratulations my bro more to come I tap from your grace I'm next."

@Zilla National wrote:

"Congratulations bro. God will bless us to do our own soon."

@ikechukwu said:

"I contact from your grace congrats to you God will grant and protect you until when you finish the house okay."

@BIG ELDER said:

"Congratulations brother more and more are ahead coming."

@tobydarling said:

"Congratulations stranger, God did. I'm next by his grace, this year is ours, Amen."

@Ebuka Kelvin said:

"Congratulations brotherly I tap from your grace."

@pretty_Ghanian Gurl said:

"I'm so happy for you Collins. Congratulations."

@Elliotpipfx said:

"Congratulations bro, but make una deh try to deh create with una architecture."

@Bev.ammie said:

"I associate myself with goodnews. First congratulations to you and my family."

@Ajåx Trx said:

"Congratulations bro. I tap from your congrats. I’ll be the next to build and post."

@Dewit wayy said:

"I go use this sound one day for my owner house congratulations."

@real_urch said:

"Congratulations bro, the blessings go reach everybody wey dey hustle."

@LADE COUTURE said:

"From my mouth to Gods hear, I search my type of house and I was directed hear."

@Shamsideen Olajide O said:

"38m can't build this house skeletal structure not to talk of finishing it to this standard. foundation to DPC and decking alone will gulp about 20m or more."

@SLY_of_tiktok said:

"As long you buy materials yourself and make sure you don’t manage materials required on each stage you have nothing to fear,vthe same you will pay yourself is what they engineer will do also."

@captine said:I

" no believe I don spend more than 20m for my standard 3 bed apartment and na uncompleted level e dy now."

@Favour Onukwa added:

"Brother please how many bags of cement and block will finish this house I want to start 4 bungalow in orlu imo state and your location."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng