A young Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

Nigerian man flaunts building project Photo credit: @usawirewire001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man proudly shows off new house

TikTok user @usawirewire001 shared an inspiring video showing the stunning exterior and interior designs of his newly constructed home.

The proud homeowner's caption conveyed his elation as he credited himself for the fast and magnificent outcome.

"My 5 months project. It can only get better. Congratulations to me," he said.

Reactions as man shows off house

TikTok users lavished praise on the young achiever, acknowledging his exceptional hard work and determination within a short time.

Many expressed awe at the project's swift completion, marveling at the transformation from concept to reality within just five months.

@gracy23 said:

"I like congratulating others I pray one day others will congratulate, congratulations I tap from ur blessings."

@user4294923716922 said:

"I tap your grace to my brothers, God that made it to you will make it to them."

@EMMANUEL ILOMAH said:

"I'll still congratulate people until it's get to me and my family. Congratulations bruh."

@EBLESSEDMUSIC asked:

"Where una see all this money. Make una remember me nau."

@queen Ebi nice 123 added:

"Congratulations make the God way do am for you do am for my man too."

Source: Legit.ng