A Nigerian man who lost his wife during labour has continued to claim that they were denied treatment at a hospital in Lagos

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi claimed that the hospital demanded N500,000 from him before they would attend to his wife, Kemi

However, the hospital responded, enumerating what transpired on the day the late Kemi was rushed to the hospital by her husband

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, the man whose wife died during labour, has continued to blame a hospital which he said refused to attend to her.

According to Folajimi, when he rushed his wife to the hospital, the officials there insisted he must pay N500,000 before she would be attended to.

The As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, denies demanding N500,000 from Kemi's husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

He said he could not raise the money and was asked to take his wife to the Epe General Hospital, which was a 40-minute drive from the hospital.

Folajimi said that before he could rush his wife to the general hospital, she gave up the ghost.

He blamed the As Salam Convalescent Centre, located in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju Lekki, insisting that his wife would have lived had they attended to them.

However, the founder of As Salam Convalescent Centre has released information concerning what happened on the fateful day.

Legit.ng compiled the focal issues addressed by the hospital in the information published by The Punch Newspapers.

1. We did not demand N500,000 from him

The founder of As Salam Convalescent Centre, Rauf Salami, has vehemently rejected the claim that his hospital demanded N500,000 from Kemi's husband.

He insisted that they only referred the pregnant woman and her husband to the Epe General Hospital after they saw how critical the case was.

Folajimi insists the hospital demanded N500,000 from him, a claim they have denied. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Source: TikTok

He said:

“Given the complexity of the case, we advised the husband to take her to the Epe General Hospital, which is better equipped to handle such emergencies. We did not at any time demand any payment, as we prioritise the patient’s urgent need for specialised care."

2. She did not even come down from the wheelchair

Contrary to the claim made by Kemi's husband, Salami insisted that Kemi was not even brought down from the wheelchair used to bring her into the hospital.

He said they were surprised to see posts made on social media by Kemi's husband claiming they demanded N500,000 as a deposit.

His words:

“We referred her to a more suitable facility immediately after she was brought in, without even transferring her from the wheelchair used to bring her in. Regrettably, the following Monday, I saw a misleading post by the woman’s husband on TikTok, claiming that our facility had rejected his wife.”

3. Kemi was not registered for antenatal at the hospital

Salami also explained that they did not know Kemi or her husband before she was brought into the health facility, noting that she was not registered there for her antenatal visits.

He said:

“The woman was not registered in the hospital. We didn’t know her. When they brought her in, we discovered it was something we could not handle. I don’t think the woman was registered in any hospital because if she had been receiving treatment during her antenatal period, she wouldn’t have been in that condition. We asked them to go to the general hospital because it was something we could not handle.”

4. There was no blood in her system

The hospital's founder also said that when the pregnant woman was brought in, they discovered there was no blood in her system.

According to him, she would have died if they had commenced treatment without first giving her a blood transfusion.

He explained:

"If we had given her just one drip that day, she could have died because there was no blood left in her body. And to get blood in this medical profession is not something you can just go to the counter and demand. So, we advised him to take her to a facility where she could be properly cared for. They didn’t spend more than three to four minutes before they left."

5. Hospital threatens legal action against Folajimi

Speaking on how the trending story affected the hospital negatively, Salami said people have advised him to sue Kemi's husband.

He said the claim had frustrated them due to the negativity it was bringing to their name. He noted:

“Going by the reactions to what happened, it may frustrate one to the point of contemplating suic!de because it was deeply frustrating. But that notwithstanding, people have been telling me to sue him. I could do that because I have my evidence.”

Bricklayer runs after his wife gives birth

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man ran away from the hospital after his wife gave birth to triplets, all of whom were baby boys.

The man, identified as Bayo Jeje, reportedly disappeared into thin air after nurses informed him of the birth of the babies.

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje, gave birth at a private hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng