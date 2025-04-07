A Nigerian man, Akinbobola Folajimi, who lost his pregnant wife during labour, has reacted as the hospital denies demanding N500k deposit

The man had gone viral after calling out the hospital in Lagos for denying his wife treatment because of a N500k deposit

In a fresh video, the man insisted that the hospital made the demand and addressed other claims concerning his wife’s health

The Nigerian man who lost his wife during labour has released a fresh video to counter claims by people who have reacted to the incident.

The man, Akinbobola Folajimi, had alleged that a hospital demanded N500,000 from him, saying his wife died while he was rushing him to the Epe General Hospital.

Man insists hospital demanded N500k as he displays his wife's pregnancy scan result. Photo: @captainblazee

Source: TikTok

After the hospital denied that such money was demanded, the man, on his TikTok page, @captainblazee, insisted that N500k was demanded from him.

He captioned the video:

“I heard that the hospital denied the 500k deposit, hmmm so why was I begging the doctor on that day? If you told me you have no facilities to take care of my wife's emergency condition, would I expect you to use magic? I would immediately head to Epe General Hospital.

“To those of you who will never verify the truth but jump to conclusion, may Nigeria happen to you too. No worry it's a question of time, karma is real oooo.”

In the video, the man stated that the hospital owner wasn’t there when he got there; rather, he met a doctor and three nurses who insisted on his payment of N500k before treating his wife.

He also debunked claims that his wife didn’t go for medical checkups before her labour day, as he displayed her scan result.

Late pregnant woman left two daughter behind. Photo: @captainblazee

Source: TikTok

He said:

“To those of you wey dey talk say I no do medical checkings, I just see one scan result inside her bag. Yes, she dey go outside for medical checkups and she go come back tell me say everything is fine.”

Akinbobola also slammed a man who claimed he worked at the hospital, stating that he didn’t see him there.

He said:

"That time wey I go there, I no see this guy. Him don speak plenty medical English say my wife get this and that. Him talk say the time wey I reach there, I no go any medical check up. I no do this and that. Who told you, bro? As young as you are, and you be Nigerian. You know wetin dey go on for Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

Woman blames pregnant woman’s husband over lack of planning

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother slammed the woman’s husband over his inability to prepare for his wife’s delivery and for filming her final moments.

She shared a personal experience, stating that she registered at four hospitals during her first child’s birth.

The woman also questioned the man for not registering his wife for antenatal care during her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng