A lady who just welcomed a baby in the United Kingdom shared how her company refused to give her maternity pay.

She explained how her manager promised her that she would get paid, but she was disappointed.

In a video by @bigjenny291 on TikTok, the lady stated that she submitted her maternity certificate five months before her delivery and was supposed to get a response in 28 days.

Unfortunately, she got a negative response from the company two days after her delivery, informing her that she would not get paid.

Sharing steps to take, she said:

“I thought about fighting it, but honestly, I just chose not to do that right now. I just want to be present with my baby, trusting that God will provide. It might sound stupid but I just choose peace and don’t even want to stress throughout this period.”

In the comments, she added:

“I read my policy and it said speak with your manager, which I did and got a word of mouth that I will get it,because I had worked for 7months ,I kept on asking just to be on the safer side.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail new mum’s video

@Ruth AJ |Lifestyle Creator said:

"That’s fine…. My company didn’t pay me too but the government paid me. It’s about the same amount..,(and I was on a graduate visa)."

@QueenethDeon__ said:

"People saying they got paid by the government (MA) and they also received from their employer (SMP), is that even possible? I know you can receive several SMPs from different employers so long as you."

@blackbaechioma said:

"Not that they can’t pay you. If you haven’t worked for a certain period before getting pregnant you won’t get paid. When I got pregnant before I started working, it was calculated and I wasn’t going to get paid but if I get pregnant again I would get paid."

Nma said:

"Are you in the Uk? If yes report this to your health visitor, also you can report this to DWP…if your company escapes paying you then the government will definitely pay you..so sorry about this."

@subom_ii said:

:Hi, im sorry this happened to you. But to clarify, did you give birth within 7 months of working with them? Or you had worked with them for 7 months before getting pregnant?"

Woman meets her husband in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she married a man she met in the United Kingdom 3 months after relocating.

She shared how she travelled as a single lady to the UK but returned home with a man she met in 3 months.

Many who came across the post on TikTok celebrated the lady and asked for more details about her meeting.

