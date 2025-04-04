A Nigerian man posted his chat with a lady who demanded money from him before going on a date with him

The lady who said she used N400k for her makeup explained how other men funded her before taking her out

To the amazement of many, the man gave her an epic response, which made netizens applaud him

A Nigerian man shared screenshots of his chat with a lady who asked him for money to get ready for their date.

The lady explained how men funded her before taking her out, as she disclosed that her makeup cost N400k.

In a tweet by @Tinievol on X, the young man showed the chats he had with the lady and many marvelled at his response.

When the man initially told her it was wrong for her to demand money for a date, she said:

“Some even send me money to get ready, while some must have sent me of buy me something before they even ask us to go on a date. Each time I want to be out, the least glam up I do is 400k, depending on what I have available. That's why I don't honor all invite.”

His response read:

“I guess, I've been fortunate enough to date women who take pride in their own appearance, rather than expecting me to fund their preparations for a first date. There is some sort class and aura that comes with glamming up for a date by yourself.

“I'm too exposed to be a simp and at the other hand spoiling is literally something I do without thinking twice for a classy and worthy woman, I have a lot of it to give. I've got it to spoil you, but I won't find myself doing basic things like a simp.”

Reactions trail man’s chat with lady

@outCUMofThRUST said:

"Apart from the 400k for glam up. How do you intend to date this kind of lady with the hopes of being in love with each other?"

@adun_____mi said:

"400k for glam up, Na wedding glam? Many things Dey wey I no know for this life o."

@letsgetitnowdc said:

"This one don turn dates to business meeting. Your response was so top notch, I love the way you put her in her place."

@ELCMAJOR said:

"Omo make God give me the kind head wey you take give the reply. Kudos man."

