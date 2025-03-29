A lady was so happy due to what her husband helped her to do when she was away from the house

When she came home, she realised that her husband had helped her to wash all the plates in their kitchen

In a heartwarming video which is trending on TikTok, the lady was so happy that she rushed and hugged her man

A video trending online showed a lady celebrating the fact that her husband helped her with household chores.

In the video, the lady could not help but hug her husband tightly after she went to their kitchen and saw what she did.

The video was posted by Coke and Fanta and it shows the bond that exists between the man and his wife.

According to the video, the woman was not around and her husband helped her to wash the dirty plates that were in their kitchen.

When his wife returned, she went to the kitchen only to see that all the dirty plates had been washed.

Her joy knew no bounds, so she rushed out and hugged her husband in celebration.

The video is captioned:

"When she comes back from work and realises you've washed the Dishes and cleaned the kitchen."

A lot of people who saw the video admired the love existing between the couple and they praised the man for helping his wife.

Reactions as man helps his wife to wash plates

@Juju said:

"Once you start doing it Any day you didn’t do it problem. I no Dey do oooo."

@Maester said:

"I'm in my 7th year of marriage and the number of times my wife did dishes isn't up to 20. It's normal for me."

@RozaytheGreat said:

"Na once in a while oo, don’t do it all the time, e no dey hard dem to start seeing person finish, from experience."

@Ibn Rufai said:

"This normal now... I wake up at dawn do laundry silently. I cook na so mama raised us."

@Chibyke said:

"If she's at work and you're at home who suppose wash am before?"

@blaqkofuge said:

"To cook and wash plates na normal thing for our hus ohh what if she’s not around ? You no go wash? Keep it up bro."

@Abbays Gadgets said:

"Lovely wife. The appreciation alone is given. That's what all men need to respect and appreciate us."

@OT.JANE said:

"That’s what you get when you are with an understanding and neat man."

@Samuel said:

"Once you respond like this, you have him. He can wash for the whole year just for that response. This is a wise woman not the “you also have two hands so who were you expecting to” kind of people."

Lady shares how she nearly missed a good man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she nearly missed marrying her husband because the man was behaving strangely when they first met.

She narrated how her husband showed her a lot of love when they were dating and was always the first to apologise.

The lady noted that she was not used to that kind of love and kept telling the man to show his true colour.

