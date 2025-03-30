A funny video shared by a Nigerian lady showed how her father reacted online after he caught her doing what he doesn't like

The man had told his daughter not to be making long hairstyles, but he stumbled on one of her videos, and she was carrying long braids

The man went to the comment section of the video to remind his daughter that he is everywhere on social media and that he had caught her

Many people are reacting to a father's comment on his daughter's social media video.

In a post made by the man's daughter, she showed what her father said when he saw one of her videos on TikTok.

The lady said the man who commented on her post was her father.

The lady claimed that one of the comments on her post came from her father.

Apparently, the man, Emma George, had told his daughter, Queen Crystal, to stop making long braids.

However, in one of her videos, the lady was wearing long braids, but her father got to see the video.

The man went to the comment section of the video and said he was everywhere, noting he had warned Crystal to stop making long hair.

The man had said he warned his daughter not carry long hair.

Crystal shared a screenshot of the post on TikTok, which has attracted thousands of comments.

The video is captioned:

"My dad commented on my video."

Her dad had said:

"I ve told you not be making long hair style. you think I will not see you here? See, let me tell you l am everywhere."

Reactions as lady shares what her father said under her social media post

@bigpreshy said:

"Who pause the video to read the comments."

@Omab2theWorld said:

"My papa go tell me say," you are so beautiful, you don't need red lipstick. please clean it my daughter"I have even accepted it. na lip combo I dey do now. black and lipgloss. Shalom."

@Zainab Okoya said:

"Makes me remember when I posted on Facebook then,my dad was like my daughter focus on your studies and stop posting on Facebook."

@Thelma Bebe said:

"Lol my dad has never complained about anything I do except one time I did henna on my hand."

@Mandie said:

"My mom even saw mine and she was like, "Keep it up my daughter I love you" on the comment section."

@Kvng Anita said:

"My dad hates long hairs, nails, eye lashes, short clothes and chewing gum. May his soul rest in peace."

@Lady A A A said:

"Imagine me my uncle liking my videos and adding to fav. I knew I was doomed and immediately made the video private."

@Dunnibag said:

"My papa go tell me say is that the background of the house you paid for …why does it look like a village house…delete the picture the background is not good ooo.I just knew I had to block him Sha."

