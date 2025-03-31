A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after her old family house was transformed

In a video, she displayed the former look of the house and its new structure after it was renovated into a duplex

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of many online after celebrating the transformation of her family's old home.

The house, which had been renovated into a stunning duplex, marked a great milestone for the family.

Lady overjoyed as family renovates old house

Identified as @chiamaka_ekenechukwu on TikTok, the lady posted a video showing the amazing makeover.

The clip revealed the house's former shabby-looking state, juxtaposed with its new design.

Viewers were treated to a before-and-after comparison that effectively captured the renovation.

In her caption, she encouraged her viewers to rejoice with her, adding that they too would experience their own testimonies of God's goodness.

Her words of encouragement and celebration were met with an outpouring of support and admiration from her online followers.

She said:

"Congratulations don reach my family ooh. Please don't be stingy with your congratulations. You are next to testify in Jesus name.

"This is the testament that God is Good and there’s nothing the enemies can do. We stand gallant because our senior man is able he who speaks to mountains and they move. God is really Good."

Reactions as lady shows off family house renovation

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

@Executivegirlfriend said:

"God I see wat u do for other pls open the book of remembrance upon my family and every other person's here wo needs it too Amen."

@Jessy Godwins said:

"Jesus Christ , lord pls I don’t know who and how ur going to take away the shame in my family but pls lord provide money to at least renovate the one my late tried to build."

@Big Mela said:

"Congratulations I claim it for my family in Jesus name amen."

@Precious chinecherem said:

"Congratulations dear my family is next in line in Jesus name amen."

@E Okah Godswill said:

"Praise God Almighty, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Congratulations."

@user9002284974670 said:

"Congratulations dear, the God that did it for you, will soon do it for me Amen."

@chinemerem Celine nwabueze said:

"This is me this year by the grace of God in Jesus name and amen."

@FAVY101 said:

"Congratulation dear. God what you do for others I really appreciate them, Lord plz remember my family, open up our own chapter plz Lord."

@Nurse Mmasinachi added:

"Congratulations to you my love, I pray that the Lord that did yours for you will locate me and do mine for me too."

Watch the video here:

