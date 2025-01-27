A Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage

This came hours after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed a divorce, taking social media users by surprise

Hours after Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a woman who lived close to the latter shared what she knew about their relationship.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

She shared what she knew about Annie's marriage to 2Baba. Photo: YNaija, Facebook/Engr Roberta Edu

After the announcement was made, a woman, Roberta Edu, stated that she wept and prayed after coming across the news.

Annie’s neighbour shares observations about her marriage

In a Facebook post, Roberta claimed that she lived close to Annie in Ajah before the latter got married to 2Baba.

She said:

“I prayed and cried last night for Annie like a child. Y'all don't know that Annie and I lived in Thomas Estate, Ajah when Isabella was small, and she hadn't married 2Baba yet. I knew to an extent what the groomin with him did to her, and how marrying him was the solution.”

Woman spills what she knew about Annie

She claimed that 2Baba, also known as Tuface or 2face, had always been Annie’s dream.

Roberta said:

“Being with 2Baba is the only thing Annie ever dreamed of and wanted for life. Leaving him would break her into pieces. That girl has no solid friendships, family, life, or identity outside of 2Baba.

“I prayed, wept, and cried. Even God asked me, "Shey you say prayer doesn't work like that?" I said, "God, no mind me, just fix this one for us." May we not have problems that turn us into prayer warriors.”

Reactions trail woman’s observation about Annie

Those who came across the woman’s post shared their mixed reactions after reading her observations.

Dera Chukwuagu said:

"Maybe this is a chance for her to finally get a life. All things work together."

Ifunanyachukwu Nwankwo said:

"Kai! It would have been the best news ever if she opted for the divorce after everything the man put her through. However, I pray she pulls through this and become the best version of herself because she deserves a better love than that of 2Face."

Chioma Sylvia Nwankwo-Inyama said:

"This is serious. How did she make her life revolve so much around Innocent. It's sad really."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared what she observed about the divorce announcement shared by 2Baba on social media.

2Baba debunks news of Instagram hack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba addressed the viral post about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced he and his wife Annie.

The African Queen crooner released a video to clear the air as the reports of his separation from his long-time lover

2Baba's video has also sparked outrage from many Nigerians, who shared their take on the matter.

