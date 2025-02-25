A female student has thrown Nigerians into confusion with a video she recorded in her lecturer's office

In the video, she collected her lecturer's phone after entering his office and planted a kiss on his forehead

Some Nigerians said the lecturer must be either her father or husband, while others suggested other explanations

A female student named Gloria has caused a stir on social media over a stunt she pulled in her lecturer's office.

The young lady posted a video on TikTok capturing the moment she entered her lecturer's office and collected his phone.

Gloria did not stop there but kissed the academic on his forehead. Sharing the clip, she wrote:

"The sweetest of them all."

While Gloria played with the lecturer unusually, he did not put up any resistance.

Words layered on the clip read:

"Lecturers are so strict, they don't play at all.

"Meanwhile I and my lecturer."

Netizens were shocked by Gloria's actions. Many argued that the lecturer must either be her father or husband. Gloria had yet to confirm any of the rumours or clear the air at the time of this report.

People think the lecturer is her dad

ELYON♠️🥷🏿♌ said:

"No let her dool una oh...na her papa."

Sammyjay☠️☠️ said:

"That kiss sef don give you many marks😂 you don pass."

Ade said:

"Just talk say the lecturer na your daddy."

Odozi Nnadozie said:

"Na chief 😂 no fit be lecturer cause this video go cost en job."

O.M.G {Grills, Barbecue}🌶️ said:

"My dad was my secondary school principal 😄 e Dey sweet and pain at the same time."

QUEEN ON TIKTOK🔥❤️🌚 said:

"Nothing you wan tell me na your Sug.ar daddy."

FAITH .O. A🦋✨ said:

"I'll never do such a thing !!!"

Samp_sin🖤🖤♥️ said:

"You mean your papa if not be like you no wan graduate.''

