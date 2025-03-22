A young man has shared a captivating video showing the moment he randomly spotted award-winning female singer Tems

According to him, he was on a casual date with a friend at the time when the talented singer unexpectedly walked by with her team

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, he pointed out the candid observation he made about the star singer

A recent encounter between a young man and award-winning singer Tems has caught the attention of netizens.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, showed the moment Tems walked by the young man and his friend while they were on a casual date.

Man praises Tems' beauty after watching her walk past him Photo credit: @ayandan2li/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares observation about singer Tems

Identified on TikTok under the handle @ayandan2li, the young man revealed he was clearly thrilled to have spotted the Nigerian songstress.

In his caption accompanying the video, he disclosed his observation about Tems, describing her as "so pretty."

In his words:

"POV: Having a date with your friend and Tems randomly walks by. We welcomed our Nigerian queen Tems. She's so pretty."

Tems, known for her captivating voice and unique songs, has gained a massive number of fans worldwide.

Reactions as man praises Tems' beauty

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@_mandison said:

"This is exactly how I act when I see a celebrity."

@James said:

"You people are stronger than me, I would have given her my adoption papers there and then."

@MamaOpelong reacted:

"Your reaction? Very classy and demure eseng dilo tse snaaks."

@Lulabele said:

"Being demure around famous people."

@ndinabelwe said:

"The rich man’s laugh."

@Leader_Charles commented:

"If na me I go don tell the girl I Dey with “you Dey go naa”.

@Vhicky said:

"Me when I see a celebrity cause me sef no small."

@jea said:

"Ahhhhh why wasn’t I there!!!!"

@eloonmusk6 said:

"Please don’t keee her ohhh."

@Tlhago T. Sofe said:

"If enele america there would have been chaos."

@Original Khutso said:

"She schooled in South Africa she knows us."

@Mabombe reacted:

"Ayo Valentino's be like No such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute. Yeah, I be talking that money. Ahh laughs."

@julianma said:

"She is too pretty. For real I once saw her at a concert and I was looking so keen on her because she looked so pretty at the show."

@saraaa reacted:

"She so cute with a nice shape. Some people are blessed naturally.'

@sdee329 said:

"The laugh? you are monieed neh."

ATA said:

"Standard procedure! We can’t embarrass the country in front of international guests."

Funer said:

"We aren’t dramatic."

@Fayfluffy added:

"The white man behind her is her personal bodyguard."

