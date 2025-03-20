A mother has shared a funny video showing her daughter's priceless reaction to hearing her sing a gospel song at home

In the intriguing video, the smart little girl immediately raised one of her hands as though she was about to wave to God

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app applauded the mother for raising her daughter to love God

A heartwarming video showing a little girl's reaction to hearing a gospel song has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which was shared online, captured the little girl's priceless response to her mother's rendition of the song.

Toddler lifts her hand to worship God in video Photo credit: @carriekeef/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl raises hand to worship God

The video was posted by the mother, known on TikTok as @carriekeef, who showed off her vocal talents in the comfort of her own home.

As she sang, her daughter's face lit up and she subsequently made a gesture that has melted the hearts of many.

The little girl, clearly moved by her mother's singing, raised her hand in a sweet gesture, as if reaching out to God.

The video has been widely circulated on TikTok, with many commending the mother for instilling a strong sense of faith and spirituality in her child.

Toddler reacts as mother sings gospel song Photo credit: @carriekeef/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little girl praises God

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Mistersuperiorr said:

"Four seasons orlando baby got saved."

@Datboi _stone said:

"My grandma would say “that baby was raised right yes lawd."

@Sillybillygirlywirly said:

"Satan died for you. He defied heaven, he defied your chains. He did this for you, and he gave us the spirit of rebellion, the will to rise. Spread his truth, embrace your power, and reject conformity."

@Diva Sabb reacted:

"That baby said “As for me and my house we will serve the LORRRDD.”

@valerielockhart13 wrote:

"Immediately raised her hand she definitely knows to praise& worship."

@Eve said:

"She is aware, she is awake and ready to praise the Lord. Child may favour surround you, may you grow in the wisdom of God. May you be great among men."

@Katherine Coke said:

"Yesss. I'm with the baby 💯 percent she know something we don't know I'm with u pumpkin."

@Charli said:

"Instead of “who wants to go to 4 seasons Orlando?” it’s “who wants to go to church?”

@smokeyshadow reacted:

"That second praise the lord, that baby was walking with Jesus, saw the light."

@Born Again Gamer commented:

"Looks up and everything! I look to the mountains, where does my help come from? my help comes from the Lord, maker of heaven and earth!"

@Latoya Johnson said:

"I just love his worship he remembers being in his presence what heaven sounds like."

@AI Generated added:

"Let the children come to me, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to them. Because God see angels in children’s eyes."

Watch the video here:

Little girl sings and dances amazingly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little girl singing and dancing amazingly went viral on TikTok.

The baby, who was likely under two years old, was singing at first while sitting down.

