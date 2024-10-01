A heartbroken lady has shared her pain on social media after deciding to give love another chance

In a sad video trending on the TikTok app, the lady broke down in tears after the relationship crashed unexpectedly

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens rushed to the comments section to console her

Lady cries over heartbreak Photo credit: @nihlentshintshi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries after giving love a chance

The distraught lady, known to her TikTok followers as @nihle'ntshintshi, shared a sad video of herself overcome with emotion.

Her tears flowed uncontrollably as she reflected on a romance that had abruptly come to an end.

"POV: You decided to give love another chance," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady's heart gets broken

The lady's decision to share her vulnerability touched TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with messages of comfort and hope.

Many shared their experiences of heartbreak, while others offered words of encouragement, urging her to remain strong and hopeful.

@Sbonokuhle said:

"I went bed last night inlove, I woke up my man posted a picture of his new girlfriend."

@frida2712 said:

"Welcome to single life. Your uniform we be ready in two days time."

@Counsel NapoleonUg asked:

"Where do you guys find the Love of of your lives??"

@Nsamba 001 reacted:

"Maama even beautiful gal wiz brown skin ,they also cry becoz of love."

@Queen Ma said:

"For this being the 5th video am getting in one minute about giving love another chance, I can sleep now hmmm holy ghost fire."

@mibo said:

"Oh God I'm going through the same experience. I'm done. Courage my dear."

@user4614262280247 said:

"I'm seriously about to give up, fr. lol. Bs don't exist no more. People only think about themselves."

@deli_8306 commented:

"I’m 40 I’ve been in a few real relationships that have lasted yrs and this last one has made me give it all up completely, 2yrs single still not ok."

@marynancy254 reacted:

"Been told to shout the name of Jesus seven times anytime you think of love."

@layopurple said:

"Don't tell me you turned to grandma overnight o cos I literally thought it was your grandma in the second video. Omoh."

@nicykuria added:

"By all means,don't give love another chance. It doesn't deserve that chance."

Watch the video below:

Lady cries as relationship crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her tears after her man abruptly ended their relationship after a while of dating.

In a video, she was seen destroying a photo frame of her and her partner which was made when they were dating.

Source: Legit.ng