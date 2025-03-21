A lady has been criticised on social media for reportedly visiting the salon of her man's ex-girlfriend to identify herself as his new lover

The lady described her man at the salon, making it clear to his ex-girlfriend that she was the new woman in his life, and his soon-to-be wife

Social media users who came across the story on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A lady's bold move to stylishly introduce herself to her partner's ex-girlfriend at a salon has sparked outrage online.

The incident was shared on TikTok, sparking lots of comments from netizens on the platform.

Lady introduces herself to her fiance's ex-girlfriend Photo credit: Olasunkanmi ariyo, James Marshall/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady visits salon of fiancee's ex-girlfriend

A TikTok user identified as @tbque01, shared a candid account of the incident that happened at the salon.

According to the poster who shares real life stories on her platform, the lady had visited the salon where her man's ex-girlfriend worked, seemingly with the intention of making her presence known.

Shortly after her arrival, she intentionally began to gist her friends about her partner, providing vivid descriptions that left little doubt about his identity.

The ex-girlfriend claimed to have been taken aback by the woman's approach, which she perceived as a deliberate attempt to provoke a reaction.

Lady stylishly makes herself known to fiance's ex-girlfriend Photo credit: @NickyLloyd/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the awkwardness of the situation, the ex-girlfriend maintained her composure, choosing not to engage with the lady.

She narrated anonymously:

"Life didn't end when a lady came to make her hair at my salon on purpose so she can stylishly tell me she's my husband's soon-to-be wife. She kept gisting her friends and was even describing him well so I can understand the gist. All while pretending she didn't know I'm the wife."

Reactions as lady visits her man's ex-girlfriend's salon

The story quickly went viral, with many TikTok users weighing in on the lady's motives and behaviour.

@Bae said:

"A pregnant lady always go to my stylist salon to braid or gist with her. My good stylist was always treating the pregnant lady well whenever she comes to the shop. Guess what? Yes you guessed right."

@Oladunni commented:

"I go still pretend as if I no understand because she has a reason for doing that and I won't allow her achieve her aim. if the husband don totally loose respect sef I won't ask him too."

@Ajokeade said:

"At dis point we just have to ask some people where dey are ordering their audacity from."

@Atoke said:

"Now, I don't understand how people deliberately put themselves in harm way. audacity lo ma pada run elomi lo si iriajo alode."

@Young Tripplets mom said:

"I love myself as long as u decide mentioned my name den u weren’t referring to me."

@Pureblink lashstudio added:

"I wan come back for the gist, oya make una like to remind me."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian lady confronts boyfriend's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after she reportedly confronted her boyfriend's side chick.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the young lady took the alleged side chick's phone and made away with it.

