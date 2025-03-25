A Nigerian woman has lamented bitterly on social media after thieves sneaked into her house and carted away some properties

According to the woman who lives in an incomplete building, the thieves entered through the roof because it is still unfinished

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console her

A Nigerian woman's distressing account of a theft incident at her residence sparked an outpouring of sympathy from social media users.

The woman, who resides in an incomplete building, revealed that thieves exploited the unfinished roof to gain access to her home.

Mum of 6 weeps as thieves cart away her properties Photo credit: @okingeneration3011/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears after thieves broke into her home

The victim, known as @okingeneration3011 on TikTok, shared a heart-wrenching video showing the aftermath of the break-in.

In the clip, she showed her scattered belongings and her children in a state of distress outside the house.

While sharing the clip, she appealed to the public for assistance, explaining that the thieves had stolen essential items, including her ATM card and phones.

In her words:

"I have to go borrow money buy phone now so that my children will not die of hunger. Everybody please help me o. Some thieves came to the house and climbed this block and entered through the roof. They carried my ATM, two phones. Please help me o. My children have not eaten."

Mum of 6 cries after getting robbed Photo credit: @okingeneration3011/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mum of 6 laments over theft

The woman's desperate plea did not go unnoticed, as TikTok users rallied around her, offering words of encouragement and support.

Many expressed their willingness to provide financial assistance to help her cope with the immediate aftermath of the theft.

@king pember said:

"You never plaster house finish you go hang mini plasma for wall e no go better for you people."

@cutie reacted:

"God will surely provide for u people for the sake of ur little angels. God is hearing there crys."

Watch the video here:

Woman weeps as thieves break into her boutique

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media after thieves broke into her home and took her goods.

In a video, the heartbroken businesswoman displayed the hole the thieves made in the ceiling to gain access.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng