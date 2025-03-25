A woman shared a video from a school’s inter-house sports event where the yellow house students were making a procession

During the march past, someone rode on a rose while a tricycle was decorated with yellow balloons

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the march past by the students and pupils

A Nigerian woman shared a clip from an inter-house sports event at a school.

Her video showed when students from the yellow house were making their procession at the event.

In the video by @sugarest2 on TikTok, the students marched in with a horse, a car and a tricycle.

The tricycle, popularly known as a keke, was decorated with yellow balloons.

The car was also decorated in the same way as the students of the yellow house marched around on the field.

In the video, someone also rode a horse and was at the front of the procession.

She revealed that the name of the school was Mountain Crest in Imo State.

The video was captioned:

“You guys yellow house showed off too.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail inter-house sports event

@Dognaire said:

"Abi no be same inter house sport we do for secondary school ni?"

@espros_world said:

"At dis stage my secondary school teachers need to refund me oo cause my own yellow house 22yrs ago wasn't laidis oo. Wahala."

Bella Gold said:

"This one no be inter House sports again oo. This one don enter Pablo and pablet doings."

Divinegift said:

"Yellow Dey get money. Dem Dey chop Better food plus drink but go still get last."

𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 oFfIcIaL said:

"Imagine all the money they waste while hiring Keke and car them no win."

@Medlin said:

"Abeg this one na university interhouse sport ? cause I no say I no enjoy like this."

Irawonimi of unilorin said:

"Omo life don spoil finish. This our generation ehn. Shey no be the Interhouse sport wey we dey do for secondary."

@thriftedby_osheen said:

"No she like this our own inter house dey take dey oo... back then, teacher no even get car talk more of using it like this."

@bubbybrown7 said:

"Yellow house people too de always get money, during my time we showed off a lot, but na third position we later carry."

Parents throw party for daughter in school

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian couple trended over how they celebrated their daughter’s birthday at the latter’s school.

They stormed their daughter’s class with a trumpeter, money bouquets, and cake for her 15th birthday and threw a party in her class.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions as netizens shared their opinion on the lavish birthday celebration.

