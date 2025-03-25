A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after purchasing only for items with N10,000

According to the lady, she had to beg the seller to reduce the prices so that she could buy the four items with her N10,000

Heartbreaking reactions followed the video on the TikTok app, as netizens shared their struggles with the surge in prices

An emotional video shared by a Nigerian lady on TikTok about the harsh reality of rising prices in the country has gone viral.

The lady's post touched many, sparking lots of comments from netizens who shared similar struggles.

Nigerian lady uses N10k to buy only 4 items Photo credit: @cherishfavy5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares 4 items purchased with N10k

In a video, the lady known as @cherishfavy5 on TikTok, showed four basic personal care items she had purchased with N10,000.

The items which she displayed included a body lotion, bar soap, body mist, and deodorant.

"N10k was spent for this 4 items with abeg o," she captioned the video while conveying her frustration and desperation.

The lady's experience served as a reminder of the economic challenges facing many Nigerians.

Netizens noted that the surge in prices has made it increasingly difficult for them to afford basic necessities.

Nigerian lady shares items she bought for N10k Photo credit: @cherishfavy5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video sparked an outpouring of empathy and solidarity from viewers who shared their own struggles with the rising cost of living.

Many commented on the need for urgent action to address the economic woes plaguing the country.

Others expressed gratitude for the lady's courage in sharing her story, stressing the importance of raising awareness about the issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Reactions as lady buys 4 items for N10,000

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, sparking a national conversation about the need for relief for struggling citizens.

@Baby_Boma said:

"It’s cheap, nivae cream is 10500, deodorant is 2800, the soap ,150.”

@Neny like no other said:

"If na 10k country don better be dat na."

@Spiffy Elegant Collections said:

"Una side try. For my side, my nivea cream 6,500, riggs 4k, nivea roll on 2k, escape body spray 4k, then small oil perfume 4k. Abeg help me calculate."

@Bb said:

"Omo things cheap for ur side that cream alone is 8,500 for my side oh the."

@preshwhite20 said:

"Hardship never reach your street, come my side na if u no buy am 15k to 20k make I know wetin cost am."

@QUEENCY reacted:

"Where you buy this items things are cheap over there ohh only nivea cream nah 7k nivea roll on nah 2k send location I won relocate."

@Alpha168 said:

"Omo eee. 15k wah person pay me for work wah i never do ee no reach 24h i no now how the Money take finish?This country shah."

@High_f_y said:

"Una still dey do skin care. My skin care routine is methylated powder and Dettol soap."

@jenni love said:

"My sister infact u can manage my side only that cream 6k."

@Zino_large said:

"Smelling good is so expensive these days!! S/O to the people still trying despite the economy."

@queenesther_905 said:

"It’s even plenty. I carried 40k worth of products yet breeze was still carrying the nylon."

@Iro Augustine said:

"Some tribal bigots will soon ask you if is a must to use body spray the will see this as a lavish lifestyle."

@onlydaughter339 said:

"Hoor shuuuu he cheap oooooo come nor complain again ooo that Nivea and Dudu na be 10k."

@A-Manda added:

"Walai you tiff that Dudu Osun and spay. 10k Ke."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian lady laments high cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady lamented on the current cost of living as she said she used to live in luxury when she earned N350,000 in 2021.

Though she earned more money in 2024, she could no longer afford the things she used to buy three years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng